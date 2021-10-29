After a 4-4 start incited whispers like, “worst Oak Grove team ever,” the 2021 Tigers took it upon themselves to change the narrative. And perhaps one win alone won’t silence all the naysayers, but beating a (6-2) St. Frederick squad, 31-14, on the road should suppress a few.
“Whenever you’ve been as good as we’ve been over the last three years and you have a couple hiccups, people are going to relish that,” Oak Grove head coach Ryna Gregory said. “It’s just human nature. These guys had heard enough of it. I’m just really proud of the way they came out and beat a good football team tonight.”
The Tigers collected four interceptions, recorded a goal line stand and rode freshman quarterback Jackson Bradley on key runs in the second half to pull away from the Warriors.
Leading 14-7 in the third quarter, the Tigers went to work with Bradley, as he bowled over St. Frederick defenders time and time again in the second half.
“His growth has been very impressive to watch as a freshman,” Gregory said. “It helps that he’s 6’3”, 200 pounds, but the offensive line has come a long way. That’s one of the best front seven’s we’ll play. I just thought we had some crucial runs in crucial moments of the game.”
The Tigers went up two possessions when fullback Cayden Moody scored on a fullback dive after Bradley used his big frame to pick up hard-fought yardage. Bradley led the Tigers with 72 rushing yards in the win.
Jy White and Spencer Foster recorded interceptions for the Tigers on the next two defensive possessions before a one-handed interception by St. Frederick’s Thomas Marsala helped keep the Warriors in it. A James Maryonne forced fumble one drive later set up a 20-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Taylor to Ty Newman, which made it a 21-14 ballgame with 7:39 left in the game. The long passing play was a rarity on this cold night, as Taylor finished the game just three-of-17 for 34 yards.
Oak Grove answered with an 18-yard field goal by Thomas Clack before Foster recorded a pick six to seal the victory.
The Warriors attempted to make history Friday night as the first St. Frederick team to beat Oak Grove since 1996. Unfortunately for the Warriors, turnovers ultimately cost St. Frederick an opportunity to take down the Tigers.
“I don’t think it was effort,” Robinson said. “It was execution. The ball didn’t really bounce our way a lot tonight. Credit to them. They took advantage of that.”
In a game that was presumed to be a defensive struggle, Oak Grove scored just three minutes into the opening contest. After Tay Craft opened the game with a 50-yard kickoff return, Moody scored on a one-yard dive.
Urgency immediately set in on the St. Frederick sidelines, and the Warriors answered with a 13-play drive that saw St. Frederick enter the red zone. Michael Thompson rushed for 46 yards on the Warriors opening drive, but Oak Grove defender White came up with a one-handed interception before returning the pick all the way to midfield.
“They changed some things up schematically defensively,” Robinson said. “They played us a little different than they’ve played some guys the last couple of weeks. We had our shots early, but we just didn’t capitalize on them.”
Facing a fourth-and-14 on their second drive of the night, the Tigers got yet another bounce go their way. Jackson Bradley threw a jump ball up for grabs, but Craft tipped the bobble to himself before completing the catch and rumbling into the end zone for the 29-yard score.
Down 14-0, the Warriors continued to take advantage of opportunities gifted by an Oak Grove team that consistently shot itself in the foot with penalties in the first half. After the second personal foul committed by the Tigers, the Warriors faced a fourth-and-goal at the 1. The quarterback sneak was denied late in the half.
Oak Grove was forced to punt late in the second quarter, and the Tigers committed a facemask and personal foul on the play, resulting in St. Frederick taking over at the Tigers 14-yard line. This time the Warriors punched it in, as Maryonne crossed the goal line on a one-yard fullback dive to make it 14-7 at the half.
St. Frederick tailback Michael Thompson led the team in rushing with 138 yards on 29 carries.
The Warriors will look to finish 7-2 and clinch a playoff berth with a win against Delta Charter Friday, while (5-4) Oak Grove closes the season against Sicily Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.