Oak Grove swept District 2-1A baseball honors, and Ouachita Christian earned six of the 19 first-team spots.
Reid Milligan was voted on by the coaches as the MVP of the district, while Chad Ashburn, who threw a no-hitter in the Class 1A State Championship Game, earned Pitcher of the Year honors for the Tigers. Ty Rollinson was named coach of the year in District 2-1A.
Representing the Eagles on the first team were Jacob White (pitcher), Cal Idom (pitcher), Jon Michael Cader (infielder), Connor Mulhern (infielder), Aden Harris (utility) and Kade Woods (utility).
St. Frederick’s Thomas Marsala (catcher), Jace Bernard (outfielder) and Cade Jordan (designated hitter) earned the first-team nod for the Warriors.
OCS placed six more players on the second team. Ryley Calhoun (pitcher), Barham White (catcher), Jack Mitchum (catcher), Landon Graves (outfielder), Carter Volion (utility) and Casey Cobb (utility) received second-team accolades.
St. Frederick’s Noah Neal (pitcher), Alex Rightsell (pitcher) and Brendan Woods (outfielder) were also second-team selections.
The Warriors’ Kolby Foster and Davis Dansby along with OCS’ Kael Skipper were honorable mentions.
