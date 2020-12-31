After an undefeated run toward its second straight state title, Oak Grove took home overall District 2-1A MVP, a shared offensive MVP, defensive MVP and Coach of the Year honors.
Tigers running back Ron Craten earned the top accolade, while Dalton Allen enjoyed defensive MVP and Ryan Gregory earned coach of the year.
But Ouachita Christian did not walk away empty handed.
En route to a second consecutive state championship appearance, OCS quarterback Hunter Herring shared offensive MVP honors with Oak Grove offensive lineman Kade Klink.
OCS was well represented on the All-District team. Receiver Tristan Wiley, fresh off of his Division IV State Championship Game record 13 receptions, joined offensive linemen James David Miller, Avery Pilgreen, Andy Weatherford and Michael Estep, running back Dillon Dougan, athlete Landon Graves and kicker Samuel Harrell as first-team members.
On defense, the Eagles were once again well-represented with defensive linemen Casey Cobb and Christopher Holyfield being accompanied by linebacker Henry Messinger, defensive back Aidan ham, flex Kael Skipper, gunner Van David Matherne and Graves (punter) as first-team selections.
The Eagles also had the following members honored as second-team picks: tight end Barham White, receiver Thomas Culp, running back Matherne, linebacker Noah Lovelady and defensive back Julian Stephenson.
The St. Frederick Warriors had most of its selections take place on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive linemen Jeremiah Willis, Caleb Scurfield and Beau Bennett were first-team selections along with linebackers Thomas Marsala and Tremaine Cleveland. Defensive back Jace Bernard and flex James Mayronne were also first-team picks.
The Warriors also had first-teamers on offense with running back Nelson Sparks and offensive lineman Brendan Woods.
Representing the Warriors as second-team members were offensive lineman Brock Eppinette, kicker Ty Newman, defensive lineman Tyler Melna, defensive back Chris Bell, flex Stephen Bourgeois, punter Gunter Tannehill and specialist Kolby Foster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.