In a game that featured two Oak Grove defensive touchdowns, a successful OCS onside kick, goal line stands and a critical fourth-down score, both coaches attested the matchup between defending state champions lived up to the hype last Friday night. But by the end of the night, it was the 2019 Class 1A State Champion Oak Grove team standing victorious over the Division IV State Champion Ouachita Christian team in a 47-35 contest.
“You expect a slugfest when you have two familiar teams with a lot of guys back from championship teams,” Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory said.
OCS outgained the Tigers 472 to 364 on the road, but three turnovers and a key fourth down score late in the fourth quarter allowed Oak Grove to taste victory.
“It’s about making plays, and Oak Grove just made more plays than we did,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “We made a lot of plays too, but they just made more. There was a point where we were down 41-21 in the fourth quarter, but with five minutes left, we made it a one score game and had an opportunity to get the ball back with less than three minutes to play. Our guys kept fighting, so I’m proud of our guys. I’m not worried about our kids. They competed for four quarters.”
If you’re an OCS fan, you couldn’t ask for a much better start. The Eagles struck first when Hunter Herring connected with Van David Matherne on a 28-yard score on the Eagles’ first drive.
Oak Grove tied the game later in the quarter when Kalvin Holloway took a handoff 68 yards for the touchdown. That Tiger score was the first of 20 unanswered Oak Grove points, as Herring’s pass was intercepted by Holloway in the second quarter and returned for a touchdown. An 8-yard Ron Craten touchdown run before half gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead at the break. It was actually the loss to OCS last year that made Oak Grove’s coaching staff ride Craten more as the team’s lead fullback.
“We went back and watched after that game,” Gregory said. “He had six or seven carries at fullback that game, and all of them were plus-five yards. So we’re thinking why don’t we just keep banging our head against the wall here? That doesn’t work if Dalton Allen wasn’t able to fill (Craten’s) shoes on defense at outside linebacker.”
The third quarter played out similarly to the first two quarters. OCS got on the board first, as Herring found Landon Graves on a 19-yard score to make it a 20-14 ballgame. But an 8-yard run from Deuce Clement followed by a strip sack of Herring, which was returned by Kaleb Proctor for a scoop-and-score, dug OCS in a 34-14 hole leading into the fourth quarter.
Herring, who led the Eagles with 117 yards and two scores on the ground, found the end zone for the first time with his feet on a 10-yard score to start the fourth quarter.
However, a 40-yard touchdown run by Craten, who led the Tigers with 162 rushing yards and three scores, put the Tigers up 41-21 at home.
OCS wasn’t done. Herring polished off a physical drive with a short-yardage touchdown run, the Eagles recovered the ensuing onside kick and Herring found Graves in the end zone with five minutes to play.
Now trailing 41-35, the Eagles defense forced a 4th-and-1 situation at OCS’ 27-yard line. Craten hit a wall of OCS defenders but kept his feet moving for the final score of the night.
Fitzhugh pulled up the play during his film review Saturday morning, not remembering it was a 4th-and-1 situation.
“You had to remind me that was fourth down, huh?” Fitzhugh said. “We had a wall of defenders there. We built that wall, but credit to him, he’s a competitor. He kept that low center of gravity and just kept moving.”
Herring completed 13-of-28 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Eagles receiver Tristan Wiley had 105 receiving yards on five catches.
The undefeated Tigers are currently open Friday, while OCS will host a winless Tensas team that is down on numbers. The Eagles will travel to play St. Frederick for a Thursday clash the following week, and Fitzhugh said the plan is to already begin preparing for the Warriors this week.
“Tensas is really down right now, and if you look at St. Frederick, I think they might have the best defense I’ve seen them have,” Fitzhugh said. “We gave up more points (to Oak Grove) than they’ve given up all season long. We better be ready to go for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.