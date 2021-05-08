As far as best-of-three series go, it's hard to beat a 10-run rule, five-inning performance in Game 1. No. 1 Ouachita Christian did just that with a 12-2 victory against No. 8 Covenant Christian Friday night.
The first game of the series went from a 2-2 tie to a 10-run advantage in a hurry. After the Lions rallied to tie the game in the top of the third, the Eagles answered with a three-run bottom half of the inning, which was highlighted by a 2-RBI single by Casey Cobb.
The Eagles followed up that inning with Aiden Harris’ grand slam in the fourth to put OCS in front, 9-2.
OCS closed the game out in the fifth inning when Jon Michael Cader singled in two more runs and Harris knocked in the game-winning run.
Cader, Harris, Cobb and Kael Skipper each tallied two hits each in the victory.
Jacob White threw all five innings, as he held Covenant Christian to two earned runs on three hits and two walks.
Game 2 will begin at 2 p.m. today with the third game to follow if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.