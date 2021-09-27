Ouachita Christian plays its three toughest district opponents within the first five weeks of the season. So far, the Eagles have taken down defending Class 1A State Champions Oak Grove and edged Cedar Creek in last Friday night's classic.
Now the Eagles are one game away from completing the trifecta. And the Warriors are hoping to provide a different result for OCS this Thursday.
“They are a championship caliber opponent,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “That are playing for championships, and that’s what we’re trying to build here. We’re hoping to keep it close and compete with those guys in the fourth quarter. We’re excited to have the game here, and we want people to come here and watch an old school high school football game where both sides are laying it on the line for their school and for each other.”
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh called Thursday night’s clash at Chip Luffy Field the “district championship game,” and while Robinson could certainly see his line of thinking, he also acknowledged teams like Oak Grove remain on the schedule for the Warriors.
“But hey if he wants to put that tag on it…” Robinson said.
For the second week in a row, the (4-0) St. Frederick Warriors held their opponents to negative yardage.
Delhi recorded negative 10 yards of total offense on 30 plays in a 30-0 St. Frederick victory.
The Warriors totaled 244 yards on 56 plays from scrimmage. Quarterback Garrett Taylor tossed two touchdowns and completed 5-of-11 passes from scrimmage. Taylor’s 20-yard touchdown pass to William Patrick kick started the scoring for the Warriors in the opening quarter. Ty Newman’s 31-yard field goal later on in the frame made it a 9-0 ballgame.
James Maryonne found the end zone twice in the second quarter. He ran one in from five yards and caught a 15-yard pass from Taylor for the other.
That gave the Warriors a 28-0 halftime edge. The St. Frederick defense scored the only points in the third quarter, as Caleb Scurfield recovered a fumble in the end zone for the score.
“We smothered them up front with the pressure we were able to create with our defensive line and our linebackers,” Robinson said. “We recorded six or seven sacks and their spread style offense had a tough time.”
Michael Thompson led the Warriors in rushing with 112 yards on 20 carries. Chris Bell recorded an interception for St. Frederick in the victory.
