The last time Ouachita Christian and Calvary Baptist met with championship implications on the line the Eagles overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Calvary Baptist, who entered that matchup averaging 53.5 points per game while allowing just 7.9 points per contest, fell to the Eagles in a 49-47 instant classic in the 2019 Division IV Playoffs. OCS quarterback Hunter Herring scored five touchdowns in that upset victory for the Eagles, as OCS went on to win the 2019 state title.
But none of that matters heading into Tuesday’s Division IV State Championship Game.
“That whole game felt kind of surreal,” Herring said. “We can’t think about that. It’s going to be a battle for us. We have to do what we do and come out with the win.”
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh couldn’t have said it any better. The Eagles enter this matchup with a 9-1 record after a 13-1 championship season in 2019. And if OCS beats Calvary Baptist, the Eagles will have won back-to-back state titles.
“We’re not defending the title. We’re going for one,” Fitzhugh said. “That was last year. It’s out there for grabs this year. It’s between us and Calvary, so it’s exciting. We know what that ballgame was like last year, but that was last year. This team they have this year plays hungrier than the group they had last year just because they’ve tasted defeat this year. But they’ve been playing bigger competition.”
Calvary’s only two losses this season have come against Archbishop Rummel (31-13) and Byrd (35-27). Rummel won the state championship a year ago and fell to Catholic (42-35) in the Division I quarterfinals this season, while (10-0) Byrd upset John Curtis Christian (14-13) to play Catholic for the Division I State Championship this season.
Calvary returns multiple standouts from a team that went 11-1 in 2019. Among those standouts are running back Joseph Wilson and wide receiver Jordan Wilson. Last year against the Eagles, Wilson recorded 123 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.
“Wilson had the first offensive score of the game last year,” Fitzhugh said. “He scored on a screen pass. He is crazy fast. And Wallace may be faster. Those two guys we have to keep in check, and they have a new starter at quarterback in Landry Lyddy. He’s done a nice job replacing Cade Hart.”
OCS’ veteran quarterback Herring will lead the Eagles into battle with 1,057 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 129 carries. The recent University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee has also thrown for 1,304 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
OCS and Calvary Baptist will vie for the 2020 state title at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
