The Ouachita Christian Eagles have undergone multiple lineup changes with multiple injuries in 2022, but you wouldn’t be able to tell it by the Eagles’ No. 3 placement in the power rankings.
Three of the Eagles’ four returning starters went out of the lineup with injuries to start the season, but the standard never changed for OCS. With a 17-9 record, the Eagles have at times taken a licking, but you know how the saying goes… OCS kept on ticking.
The Eagles have won five of their last seven games, and fans got to witness a real treat most recently when OCS defeated Delhi, 14-0, and Glenbrook, 10-0, this past week. And no, the “treat” wasn’t winning by 24 runs in two games. The real delight took place in who accounted for some of those runs, as a returning Barham White was 5-for-6 with eight RBIs in the two victories.
He had three doubles in the Glenbrook win alone.
“It was awesome just to see him running around there again,” OCS head coach John Parker said. “He’s come back in this DH role, and just having his bat and the experience he brings to our lineup, it’s invaluable.
“He came into my office Monday morning after Dr. (Sol) Graves gave him the OK to play and just seeing his face and the emotions was great. He had been out seven-to-eight weeks now. He was pumped up and fired up like he was going to play a football game. He had that kind of adrenaline… Hearing his name called out and the parents and fans give him a standing ovation and clap for him, that was a cool experience.”
Of course, the Eagles held down the fort in his absence. On the mound, Karson Trichel, Carter Gates and Zane Morgan have each enjoyed dominant outings as of late.
Gates allowed just two hits in a five-inning shutout against Glenbrook. He struck out six Glenbrook batters in the victory, while Morgan struck out 11 and left Delhi hitless in a four-inning victory.
Undoubtedly, the year has been a strange one for Parker, who has had to miss multiple games this season due to his son’s participation in track meets. Jay Parker recently broke his own personal record and school record in the 3200 meter by 19 seconds with a time of 10:05.
“Man, it has been a blast to go watch my son run this year,” Parker said. “Just to know the work that he puts into it to be a successful distance runner and see it pay off, it really has been a blast. I’ve had to make this choice several times this year. I’ve missed several baseball games to go watch him as a senior. But it’s an easy decision to make. I love my boys and my team, and I think of them as my kids also, but with this being Jay’s senior year, I couldn't miss it."
John Parker has gotten the best of both worlds this year. He’s made memories watching his son excel in athletics, while also maintaining a championship-level squad on the baseball diamond. As the pieces continue to come together, with major ones like White recently rejoining the squad, the Eagles aim to win another Division IV State Championship.
Weather permitting, OCS will host Sterlington for a doubleheader Saturday with the first game slated for noon.
