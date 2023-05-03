Jett Hudnall never saw the signal.
With No. 1 Ouachita Christian leading its quarterfinal encounter with No. 8 Covenant Christian, 1-0, and the bases loaded, head coach Robby Devinney motioned with his hands for Hudnall to lay down a squeeze bunt. But Hudnall missed the signal. Instead, Hudnall thought he had a hit-and-run called and swung for the fences, blasting a grand slam to bust the game open in the second inning.
“Coach said, ‘That was a heck of a squeeze,’” Hudnall said, laughing. “It was awesome, though.”
Hudnall's swing of the bat provided four runs in the Eagles' 7-0 victory Wednesday night to clinch the school’s sixth straight state tournament appearance.
“He told me he thought it was a hit-and-run, and with bases loaded? I don’t know. We’ve never done that before,” Devinney said, smiling. “Hey, it worked out. But we were going to try to be aggressive right there and get a couple runs.”
Hudnall’s big at bat was the highlight of the contest, sure, but it also allowed Karson Trichel to relax a bit and find himself on the bump in another terrific postseason outing turned in Wednesday evening.
“It just helped me take a deep breath,” Trichel said. “The first few innings I was kind of tight. I didn’t have my best stuff early in the game, but in the end I finally found it. I just got in my legs those last few innings and had control of my fastball.”
The LSU commit retired 11 straight batters over four innings. He finished his night with a shutout on the mound, allowing just three hits and no walks in six innings pitched. He struck out six in the victory. Trichel has now allowed just one unearned run in 12 innings of postseason work.
“I feel like I’ve been able to lock in a little bit better these last few games just because of the atmosphere we’ve had,” Trichel said. “I know my defense is going to be behind me.”
After OCS stranded two base runners in the bottom of the first inning, Covenant Christian left two on base when Trichel recorded the final out of the inning with a called third strike.
The Eagles broke the scoreless tie in the second inning, as Sawyer Robertson and Owen Hudnall led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Jacob Lilley wore a pitch off the helmet, and after shaking it off, took first base on the free pass. That’s when Tucker Stutts put the ball in the play for an RBI groundout to make it a 1-0 affair, turning the lineup over to the top of the order. Graves drew a walk to set the stage for Jett Hudnall to hit the game-changing grand slam.
Carsen Hebert exited the game after allowing five runs on three hits and one walk in 1.1 innings pitched.
OCS flashed some leather in the third inning when Robertson chased down a blooper in shallow right field for the third out of the inning, once again stranding a Covenant Christian base runner.
“That pumped me up,” Trichel said. “That was awesome.”
An error on a sacrifice bunt scored another Eagle run in the fifth inning. Carter Volion led off the inning with a single before stealing second and scoring on the throwing error. Lilley followed with a two-out, RBI single to make it a 7-0 affair for the Eagles.
Volion led the Eagles with two hits, including a double.
OCS will play the winner of No. 4 Opelousas Catholic and No. 5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the state tournament in Sulphur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.