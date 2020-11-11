The Ouachita Christian baseball program has had two constants under head coach John Parker — state tournament berths (with championships to bat) and players signing to play at the next level.
After COVID-19 robbed an opportunity to defend that 2019 state title, Parker got to celebrate the latter with three more of his players signing to play college ball.
Pitcher Kade Woods signed to play with Alabama, Connor Mulhern pledged to play for Louisiana Tech and Jon Michael Cader gave his John Hancock to Mississippi College. The signing day ceremony served as a well-earned day of acknowledgment for their success on the baseball diamond, even with an abbreviated 2020 baseball season.
“I felt so bad for Kade (Trichel) and Christian (Gray) because they were our only seniors last year, and we didn’t get a chance to try and play for that state championship,” Cader said. “We really felt like we were going to win it again. Now we have to go out and win it this year.”
Cader began talking with Mississippi College coaches when he was a sophomore, and packed on 30 pounds of muscle since those initial conversations. In 2019, Cader recorded a 3-1 record with 21 strikeouts, three walks and a 4.70 ERA for the Eagles.
Cader pitched just eight innings in 2020, but had a 1-0 record with a 3.20 ERA. He also was hitting .319 at the plate with four doubles and a homer.
Like Cader, signing day has been a long time coming for Woods, who committed to play for Alabama as a freshman. Woods never wavered in his commitment. Actually, one could argue he only grew in his commitment as he chose to continue playing baseball this fall instead of playing for the OCS football team.
“That was a difficult decision, but I just couldn’t put myself in a position to get hurt,” Woods said.
Between playing travel ball this offseason, OCS' hard-throwing right-hander attended Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. After the Dodgers defeated the Rays, 3-1, to win the series, Woods heard from Alabama hitting coach Jerry Zulli, who is known as a tireless recruiter.
“He said, ‘I hoped you liked that dog-pile because that’s what we’re hoping to do when you’re here,’” Woods said.
In 2019, Woods tossed 26.1 innings for the Eagles and struck out 41 batters while posting a 3.46 ERA.
Woods was off to a hot start to the 2020 season with a 3-0 record and 1.82 ERA. He was also hitting .341 with three doubles and a homer.
Like so many high school athletes in 2020, Mulhern got to experience what it’s like to be recruited during a pandemic. And as strange and almost random as it was to hear from Louisiana Tech’s coaching staff about an opportunity to play for the Bulldogs, it didn’t make it any less sweet for Mulhern.
“The coaches just made me feel at home,” Mulhern said. “My buddies Seth Traweek and Bryce Wallace are already up there, so that’s going to be great.”
During OCS’ championship 2019 season, Mulhern hit .324 with three homers and 31 RBI.
Mulhern was hitting .383 with two doubles, three triples and a homer in 2020.
