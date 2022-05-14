The No. 3 Ouachita Christian Eagles went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in a matter of minutes during the Division IV State Championship Game against No. 5 Calvary Baptist.
The Eagles rallied back from a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning to force extras but an eight-run eighth inning gave way to a 12-4 Calvary Baptist state championship victory Saturday in Hammond.
“I told (the players) in our postgame meeting that we were within an inch or foot away from winning it,” OCS head coach John Parker said.
Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, Zach White hit an RBI double with two outs remaining in the inning to cut the deficit to two runs. Barham White was intentionally walked behind him, which set the stage for Jacob Lilley’s late heroics. Lilley scorched a shot down the first base line to score two Eagles and tie the ballgame, 4-4.
“We have a good rivalry in football over the year and haven’t played them in baseball in a while, but I didn’t expect anything less,” said Parker on the contest’s intensity. “I expected nothing less than for us to come out and tie it in the seventh and send it to extras. We had a chance to win it.”
Unfortunately OCS’ championship hopes took a turn for the worse in the ensuing inning. A leadoff walk signaled the end of Carter Gates’ day after limiting the Cavaliers to just one run on two hits and two walks in 2.2 innings pitched in relief. The bullpen struggled in the eight. Landon Graves gave up a 2-RBI single and RBI-double before handing the ball to Jeff Hudnall, who gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks. Carter Volion picked up the final two outs for the Eagles in the inning, but by then, Calvary Baptist had scored eight runs on seven hits and four walks.
“Credit to them in the eighth inning,” Parker said. “They came out on fire. They found spots and they hit good pitched. I didn’t think our guys folded whatsoever.”
Calvary Baptist’s victory marks the first time since 2018 a team other than OCS claimed the Division IV State Championship.
The Cavaliers collected 16 hits in the win.
Karson Trichel allowed three earned runs on seven hits and no walks in 4.1 innings pitched. OCS totaled seven hits with Lilley and Graves tallying two apiece.
The Eagles finished their season with a 27-12 overall record.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
