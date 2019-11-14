Jon Thomas Dixon

Linebacker Jon Thomas Dixon (13) has helped the Ouachita Christian defense force 31 turnovers on the season. (Photo by Brad Sanson/Sprig Designs)

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte visits Ouachita Christian for a Division IV first round matchup Friday night.

Seeded No. 12, the Trojans bring a 5-5 record into the contest, while No. 5 OCS stands 9-1 on the strength of an eight-game winning streak.

This marks the sixth encounter between the two schools — all in postseason play. OCS has won five games, including a 42-23 decision in 2017 at Ville Platte.

Sacred Heart started out 0-2 with setbacks against Ville Platte (34-14) and Oberlin (35-14), before stringing together three straight wins over Basile (20-0), Rosepine (14-7) and Mamou (14-12). The Trojans went 2-3 in District 5-1A play with a 36-12 loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, a 34-17 win over Westminster Christian, a 13-0 setback to St. Edmund, a 21-6 loss to Opelousas Catholic and a 38-8 victory over North Central last week.

Tight end Tyler Perron and left tackle Connor Bordelon are the only two senior starters on offense for the Trojans. Both see double duty — Perron at free safety, Bordelon at nose guard.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Karonika directs the offense, and doubles at cornerback.

OCS clinched the District 2-1A championship outright last week with a 41-6 road win over Delta Charter.

During regular season play, the Eagles outscored their opponents 432-126.

Offensively, the Eagles are averaging 363 yards per game (209.3 rushing, 153.7 passing) while committing only seven turnovers.

Left tackle Grant Mashaw, left guard Casey Cobb, center Andy Weatherford, right guard James David Miller and right tackle Garrett Folds have paved the way for the rushing attack to average 7.5 yards per carry.

Dillon Dougan (76 carries, 692 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Will Fitzhugh (60-586-11) form a solid tandem at running back. Hunter Herring (65-474-11) is also a threat to run.

Herring has completed 50 percent of his passes for 1,159 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions in 146 attempts. Landon Graves has been effective when called upon, completing 22-of-35 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns and one pick.

Eli Extine (24 receptions, 311 yards, 4 TDs), Tristan Wiley (23-495-5) and Fitzhugh (20-398-8) are among 12 Eagles to contribute pass receptions this season.

Defensively, the Eagles allow only 182.9 yards per game (95 rushing, 87.9 passing), while creating 31 takeaways (18 fumbles. 13 interceptions).

At plus-24, OCS boasts one of the highest turnover margins in the state.

Leading the way for the Eagles defensively are linebackers Ethan Hogan (60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks), Mashaw (58 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) and Jon Thomas Dixon (45 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks), and end Christian Gray (50 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF).

Friday night’s winner advances to play the No. 13 St. Frederick-No. 4 Calvary Baptist winner in the quarterfinal round.

_________________________________________________

STARTING LINEUPS

Sacred Heart Offense

TE—Tyler Perron

LT—Connor Bordelon

LG—Landry Lefleur

C—Silas Chesne

RG—Caine Boudreaux

RT—Isaac Leger

QB—Ethan Karonika

RB—Alex McElwee

WR—Peyton Feucht

WR—Noah Soileau

WR—Spencer Darbonne

Sacred Heart Defense

DE—Isaac Leger

NG—Connor Bordelon

DE—Cade Foret

SS—Spencer Darbonne

SS—Gabe Fontenot

LB—Evan Veillon

LB—Lucan Vallet

CB—Ethan Karonika

CB—Noah Soileau

S—Alex micelle

S—Tyler Perron

Sacred Heart Special Teams

K—Sam Hollier

P—Spencer Darbonne

KR—Alex McElwee

PR—Peyton Feucht

PR-Tyler Perron

OCS Offense

LT—Grant Mashaw

LG—Casey Cobb

C—Andy Weatherford

RG—James David Miller

RT—Garrett Folds

SE—Tristan Wiley

SE—Will Fitzhugh

FL—Eli Extine

QB—Hunter Herring

FB—Van David Matherne

RB—Dillon Dougan

OCS Defense

DE—Christopher Holyfield

NG—Jacob Ogden

DE—Christian Gray

LB—Grant Mashaw

LB—Jon Thomas Dixon

LB—Ethan Hogan

SS—Aidan Ham

SS—Kade Woods

CB—Walker Morris

CB—Eli Extine

FS—Will Fitzhugh

OCS Special Teams

K—Samuel Harrell

P—Landon Graves

RS—Will Fitzhugh

DS—John Daniel Thomas

H—Walker Morris

