Sacred Heart-Ville Platte visits Ouachita Christian for a Division IV first round matchup Friday night.
Seeded No. 12, the Trojans bring a 5-5 record into the contest, while No. 5 OCS stands 9-1 on the strength of an eight-game winning streak.
This marks the sixth encounter between the two schools — all in postseason play. OCS has won five games, including a 42-23 decision in 2017 at Ville Platte.
Sacred Heart started out 0-2 with setbacks against Ville Platte (34-14) and Oberlin (35-14), before stringing together three straight wins over Basile (20-0), Rosepine (14-7) and Mamou (14-12). The Trojans went 2-3 in District 5-1A play with a 36-12 loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, a 34-17 win over Westminster Christian, a 13-0 setback to St. Edmund, a 21-6 loss to Opelousas Catholic and a 38-8 victory over North Central last week.
Tight end Tyler Perron and left tackle Connor Bordelon are the only two senior starters on offense for the Trojans. Both see double duty — Perron at free safety, Bordelon at nose guard.
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Karonika directs the offense, and doubles at cornerback.
OCS clinched the District 2-1A championship outright last week with a 41-6 road win over Delta Charter.
During regular season play, the Eagles outscored their opponents 432-126.
Offensively, the Eagles are averaging 363 yards per game (209.3 rushing, 153.7 passing) while committing only seven turnovers.
Left tackle Grant Mashaw, left guard Casey Cobb, center Andy Weatherford, right guard James David Miller and right tackle Garrett Folds have paved the way for the rushing attack to average 7.5 yards per carry.
Dillon Dougan (76 carries, 692 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Will Fitzhugh (60-586-11) form a solid tandem at running back. Hunter Herring (65-474-11) is also a threat to run.
Herring has completed 50 percent of his passes for 1,159 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions in 146 attempts. Landon Graves has been effective when called upon, completing 22-of-35 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns and one pick.
Eli Extine (24 receptions, 311 yards, 4 TDs), Tristan Wiley (23-495-5) and Fitzhugh (20-398-8) are among 12 Eagles to contribute pass receptions this season.
Defensively, the Eagles allow only 182.9 yards per game (95 rushing, 87.9 passing), while creating 31 takeaways (18 fumbles. 13 interceptions).
At plus-24, OCS boasts one of the highest turnover margins in the state.
Leading the way for the Eagles defensively are linebackers Ethan Hogan (60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks), Mashaw (58 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) and Jon Thomas Dixon (45 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks), and end Christian Gray (50 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF).
Friday night’s winner advances to play the No. 13 St. Frederick-No. 4 Calvary Baptist winner in the quarterfinal round.
STARTING LINEUPS
Sacred Heart Offense
TE—Tyler Perron
LT—Connor Bordelon
LG—Landry Lefleur
C—Silas Chesne
RG—Caine Boudreaux
RT—Isaac Leger
QB—Ethan Karonika
RB—Alex McElwee
WR—Peyton Feucht
WR—Noah Soileau
WR—Spencer Darbonne
Sacred Heart Defense
DE—Isaac Leger
NG—Connor Bordelon
DE—Cade Foret
SS—Spencer Darbonne
SS—Gabe Fontenot
LB—Evan Veillon
LB—Lucan Vallet
CB—Ethan Karonika
CB—Noah Soileau
S—Alex micelle
S—Tyler Perron
Sacred Heart Special Teams
K—Sam Hollier
P—Spencer Darbonne
KR—Alex McElwee
PR—Peyton Feucht
PR-Tyler Perron
OCS Offense
LT—Grant Mashaw
LG—Casey Cobb
C—Andy Weatherford
RG—James David Miller
RT—Garrett Folds
SE—Tristan Wiley
SE—Will Fitzhugh
FL—Eli Extine
QB—Hunter Herring
FB—Van David Matherne
RB—Dillon Dougan
OCS Defense
DE—Christopher Holyfield
NG—Jacob Ogden
DE—Christian Gray
LB—Grant Mashaw
LB—Jon Thomas Dixon
LB—Ethan Hogan
SS—Aidan Ham
SS—Kade Woods
CB—Walker Morris
CB—Eli Extine
FS—Will Fitzhugh
OCS Special Teams
K—Samuel Harrell
P—Landon Graves
RS—Will Fitzhugh
DS—John Daniel Thomas
H—Walker Morris
