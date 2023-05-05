For the first time in history a boys track and field team won its third consecutive state championship. Ouachita Christian accomplished that feat Thursday evening, while the girls finished as a state runner-up in the LHSAA Class 1A State Championships in Baton Rouge.
“Track is probably the only sport where you get second place and are really exited about,” OCS track head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “It’s hard to do. Our boys ran away with it, and our girls peaked out.”
The 2023 state title marks the fourth overall state championship for the boys, while the girls claimed hardware for the third straight year after capturing state titles in 2021 and 2022. The girls now have five state championships and six state runner-up trophies.
There was certainly more drama involved with the girls, because the boys ran away with the competition with a 99 total. OCS became the only team in Class 1A through 4A to score 99 points at the state meet in three consecutive years. The Eagles scored 163 points in last year’s event.
Fitzhugh believed the event would come down to the Eagles and Kentwood, but he felt more confident about the event when the long jump went OCS’ way.
“You can pre-score the meet, and they were coming in with 14 points in the long jump and we were looking at maybe four,” Fitzhugh said. “Well we ended up getting 11 and they got eight, so that’s a big swing.”
The Eagles had 12 podium finishes with one first-place finish and seven taking second place. Junior Tate Hamby was responsible for 26 points, while senior Mason Minvielle added 17 more.
The boys set two new school records in the meet, and Minvielle and Hamby actually traded school record totals in the long jump. Minvielle’s 22’2 ½ jump broke a record that was set by Hamby earlier this year before Hamby’s 22’9 ¾ jump reclaimed the school record just three minutes after Minvielle's state meet jump.
“I told Mason, ‘Hey, we’ll put your (school record) up and leave it up in the summer until you go to college. We’ll let you enjoy it for longer than the three minutes you had today,’” said Fitzhugh, laughing. “Mason was laughing about it too. Those guys came out of the field well.”
Hamby’s jump edged St. Frederick’s William Patrick (22-09.25) by less than an inch for the first place finish.
The Warriors’ Montrell Connor took first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a 14.97 mark.
Junior Patrick Brocato broke his own school record with a 49.92 time in the 400-meter run. Brocato placed second in the event.
Other podium finishes for OCS in field events included Hamby (2nd in high jump), Ben Devall (2nd in discuss), Ryder Bentley (3rd in shot put), Minvielle (3rd in pole vault), Noah Lovelady (3rd in javelin) and Minvielle (2nd in triple jump).
OCS’ 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay teams placed second, while Broc Hogan earned third place in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and Hamby grabbed second in the 110 high hurdles.
While the boys outpaced Kentwood by 33.5 points, leaving little to no drama for most of the day, Louise S. McGehee had a similar fast start and finished with a 74 total to win the state championship, but second place was up for grabs down the stretch.
“Here’s what’s crazy about the girls… After the 200-meter dash, we had 36 points and Westminster had 48 points,” Fitzhugh said. “We were significantly out of second place, but in the two-mile, Caroline Pankey and Riley Hall ended up taking second and third, which bumped us up to 50 points. If Westminster would have gotten fourth in the mile relay and we would have finished sixth, they would have beaten us. It was a tight race in the 4x400. We were in like seventh place going into the last leg and Westminster was flirting with fifth place. That would have been a tie, but Anna Dale Melton ended up making up a good gap. She was down a significant amount and passed the girl probably in the last 20 meters in the race for us to get sixth place. It secured us bringing home some hardware.”
Senior Riley Hall was responsible for 16 points, while sophomore Caroline Pankey earned 14 points for the squad.
The girls had five podium finishes in the event with Pankey garnering the only second-place finish in the 3200-meter run (12:45).
Other podium finishes included Ellie Kate Fitzhugh (3rd in pole vault), Hall (3rd in 100-meter hurdles), Pankey (3rd in 1600-meter run).
