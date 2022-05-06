For the second year in a row, Ouachita Christian’s boys and girls track teams reign as state champions.
One year after setting the Class 1A record with 124 points, the boys shattered their own record Friday night with a 163 total, which is the third highest ever in all classifications since 1909.
OCS' Tristan Wiley and Jayden Ellerman were named most outstanding athletes of the meet.
OCS won the 4x400 with a 3:33.48 time
Ouachita Christian’s Chad Strickland and Mason Minvielle finished first and second in the boys pole vault. Strickland’ 12-06.00 was slightly higher than Minvielle’s 12-00.00. Luke Spillers’ high jump of 6-02.00 topped all others in 1A, and James David Miller took first place in the boys shot put with a 14.84m throw.
Wiley won the boys 300 hurdles with a 39.53 came in second place in the 110 hurdles with a 15.06, trailing West St. John’s Ty’Jon Monroe’s 15.05.
Jay Parker won the 3200-meter run with a 10:12.04 time. Parker set a new school record with his 4:33.62 time in the boys 1600-meter run, but Metairie Park Country Day’s Jonathan Zink edged Parker for first with a 4:33.42 time.
Patrick Brocato won the boys 400 with a 50.26 time.
The OCS girls claimed the state championship with an 80 total.
They won the 4x100 with a 50.79 time and 4x200 with a 1:47.22 time.
OCS’ Jayden Ellerman repeated as the 400-meter dash state champion with a time of 58.97.
St. Frederick girls won the 4x400 with a 4.07.55 time, while OCS came in second with a time of 4:09.96.
St. Frederick’s William Patrick had the best long jump in 1A with a 6.87m jump. Alyssa Dismuke’s 11.87m was good enough to capture the crown in this year’s event after claiming second place at last year’s state event.
St. Frederick girls came in third behind OCS and Cedar Creek with a total of 58.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.