Better late than never, the reigning Ouachita Citizen Defensive Player of the Year Casey Cobb will continue his dream of playing football with South Arkansas University.
The OCS senior defender, who was talking with Henderson State and Southern Arkansas, ultimately went with SAU after receiving a phone call from former Cedar Creek head coach Matt Middleton three weeks ago.
“He called me two days after the job and said, ‘Look man, I’m looking forward to you coming up here. Just give us a shot,’” Cobb recalled. “I said, ‘I know what you did at Cedar Creek in a year, so of course, I’m going to give you a shot.’ Us and Cedar Creek, we hate each other, but there’s a mutual respect there. I have a ton of respect for Coach Middleton and what he did over there.”
The OCS senior defensive lineman signed with the Muleriders Wednesday afternoon after recording 103 tackles, eight sacks, six pass breakups and 25 tackles for loss during his senior campaign.
Though some college coaches liked Cobb on the offensive line, SAU is recruiting him as a defensive lineman. And that excites Cobb.
“I wanted to play defensive line,” Cobb said. “I’d rather tackle somebody than play on the offensive line.”
The District 2-1A Defensive MVP finished his career at OCS second in quarterback sacks (18) and became the first OCS defensive lineman to earn All-State honors since Brandon “Bull” Hurley did back in 2000.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
