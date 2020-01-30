The No. 1 Ouachita Christian girls basketball team’s win streak rose to 27 with a dominant 56-36 victory against No. 4 Cedar Creek Tuesday night, and the Lady Eagles’ focus couldn’t be any sharper.
As a perfect regular season nears, OCS head coach Stan Humphries said the secret to maintaining that high level of focus is by preaching past records against opponents and by setting new goals to accomplish. It’s also just a frame of mindset.
“We come up with different mindsets for each game, but we preach to our kids you have to be the hunter,” said Humphries on Sports Talk 97.7’s The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin. “Yeah, we’re getting a lot of accolades for our success, but we haven’t done anything yet.”
The accolades continue to pour in for the Lady Eagles, though. National publications, such as Yahoo sports, ran a feature about Humphries and the Lady Eagles just this past week.
Still, no distraction could deter OCS from reaching 27-straight against one of the best teams in Div. IV. After rallying to beat Cedar Creek by four points earlier this season, OCS jumped all over Cedar Creek with a 40-14 advantage before cruising to a 20-point victory.
“(Cedar Creek) missed one of their starters due to mono, and that probably helped a lot,” Humphries said. “We played hard and played smart. Our home court was packed.”
Emery Wirtz led the Lady Eagles with 25 points in the victory, while Avery Hopkins and Jayden Ellerman each contributed eight points.
Humphries continued to praise the OCS fans for showing up and delivering one of the best atmospheres of the season.
“I told the girls it’s not always about the wins and losses,” Humphries said. “When you play in front of a crowd like that, you’ll remember that forever. That’s why you play. And when you play that way, people want to see you play.”
