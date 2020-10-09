After passing a stiff test in Week 1 against the Jena Giants, the Ouachita Christian Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 48-0 victory against an overpowered Sicily Island squad.
The Eagles totaled 398 yards of offense on 46 plays, while holding Sicily Island to just 56 yards on 40 plays.
“We played well defensively,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “The effort was good. We were able to get some pressure on the quarterback and make some things happen for us. It was one of those things where we knew they were not the same caliber team as Jena, but at the same time, it’s not about that. It’s about executing and doing things right. I felt like we did that.”
The linebacker play against Sicily Island was a nice sign of things to come for the Eagles. Having to replace three All-District linebackers from the 2019 state championship team, Henry Messinger, Kael Skipper and freshman Noah Lovelady continue to progress as the Eagles new starting linebackers.
“I’ve really been pleased with those three guys as first-year starters,” Fitzhugh said. “Reaction time is great and angles are excellent. Real pleased with how they’ve played. And our defensive starting line has played solid. (Christopher) Holyfield is back at end. We played him some at linebacker, but our defense is better with him at end. Casey Cobb had three sacks vs. Jena. And he had another two or three last night.”
While new faces shined on defense, an old familiar one had a fast start for the Eagles offense. Veteran tailback Dillon Dougan scored the first three touchdowns of the game and eclipsed the 100-yard mark on 11 carries.
“I felt like he got better as a running back last night, just with his leg drive,” Fitzhugh said. “That’s something we really didn’t feel like we saw much of in Week 1 from him. Coach (Drew) Vidrine challenged him this week. Last night was the best that I’ve ever seen him run the football on every carry. He had intentional leg drive. That’s how you define a great running back. How many yards do they get after contact?”
OCS elected to work on its passing game in sloppy weather conditions too. Quarterback Hunter Herring completed nine of 20 passes for 127 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Thomas Culp and John Daniel Thomas caught touchdowns in the victory for OCS.
Chad Strickland and Zach White had touchdown runs in the second half, as OCS cruised to another victory.
Up next for the Eagles will be a road matchup against a Delhi team that forfeited its contest against Cedar Creek in the third quarter. Down 30-0 to the Cougars in the third quarter, a melee broke out after Delhi had two of its own players get into a physical altercation on the field. Delhi’s coaching staff decided to call the game there.
Even in the pouring rain, Delhi elected to throw the football, which Cedar Creek capitalized on.
Last season, the Eagles put it on the Bears, 49-0, and Fitzhugh knows his pass defense better get ready for the Bears’ pass-happy offense Friday.
