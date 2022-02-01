In a Top 3 matchup in Division IV, No. 1 (26-2) Ouachita Christian showed the entire state its ready and primed to make another run at a state championship in Tuesday night's dominant performance.
The Lady Eagles defeated No. 3 (22-2) Cedar Creek, 57-31, inside the confines of their own gym Tuesday night. And OCS did it with defense first.
“We were able to get out and get after them in the full court (press) for pretty much the first three quarters,” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. “We didn’t get a lot out of it early, as far as the steals, but we did get a lot out of it (in other ways).”
The Lady Eagles led 20-12 after the first quarter and really turned up the intensity in the second quarter. Avery Hopkins has been the Lady Eagles leading scorer all season long and with more attention devoted towards her in this matchup, Mackenzie Lipa stepped up and made some critical shots, including two second-quarter 3-pointers, to push OCS ahead, 35-20, at halftime.
“Mackenzie did a good job of knocking down shots to help Avery because they’ve been overplaying her a little bit sometimes,” Humphries said. “We’ve got opportunities with Anna Dale Melton and Jayden Ellerman and Madison (Gibson), there’s just a lot of people who can score. It’s just one of those nights where different people step up.”
Lipa led the Lady Eagles with 22 points, while Melton and Hopkins each totaled 13 points in the victory. Sara Adams scored 11 points for the Lady Cougars.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.