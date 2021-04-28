The Ouachita Christian boys and girls track teams dominated the Regional 1-1A event this past week.
The OCS girls scored a 127, beating second-best Cedar Creek by 34 points, while the boys dominated its competition with a 202 total score, beating second-place Logansport by a wide-margin of 126 points.
Top three finishes at the regional event that featured 19 different schools reserved a spot in the state tournament at LSU next Thursday.
OCS’ Luke Spillers, Chris Holyfield, Aiden McCrary, Tate Hamby, Chris Strickland, Porter Ratliff, James Miller, Andy Weatherford, Avery Pilgreen, Mason Minvielle, Cade Allen, Jay Parker, Tristan Wiley, James Graves, Garrett Simmons and Patrick Brocato each qualified. Representing the girls at state will be Darcy Edgar, Gracie Chen, Allison Bentley, Ellie Fitzhugh, Jayden Ellerman, Emery Wirtz and Anna Dale Melton.
Spillers finished second in the boys long jump competition (20.11.25); Holyfield took first in the boys javelin throw (188.10) and McCrary finished second (160); Hamby finished second in the boys high jump (J5-10.00); Strickland placed first (J12.00) in the pole vault and Ratliff finished third (J11-06); Miller claimed first in the boys shot put (46-02) and Weatherford took second (42-02); Pilgreen finished first in the discuss throw (131-04); Minvielle finished first in the boys triple jump (44-00) and Allen finished third (40-05); Parker took second in the boys 1600m (4:46.97); Wiley finished first in the boys 110m hurdles (16.13) and Graves claimed third (17.43); Simmons finished first in the boys 800m (2:06.68) and Ratliff came in third (2:14.88); Brocato finished second in the boys 400m dash (52.95); Wiley earned first place in the 300m hurdles (43.20) and Allen finished second (44.04); and Parker finished second in the boys 3200m (10:52:81).
On the girls side, Edgar finished second (J4-08) and Chen finished third (j4-08) in the girls high jump; Bentley claimed first in the girls discus throw (111); Fitzhugh finished second in the girls pole vault (8-00) and Chen finished third (7-06); Ellerman claimed first in the girls 100m dash (12.86); Fitzhugh took second in the girls 100m hurdles; Wirtz took first in the girls 300 hurdles (49.18) and Fitzhugh finished third (51.63); Ellerman claimed first in the girls 400m dash (59.43); and Melton finished third in the girls 200m dash (27.25).
William Patrick won the boys long jump (21-01) for St. Frederick and will represent the Warriors at state. Alyssa Dismuke had the best girls shot put (37-02) and Victoria Frusha (8-06) took first in the girls pole vault to qualify for the Lady Warriors.
Bradie Eppinette claimed second in the 1600m (5:44.33) and Madison Ewing took third (2:35.38) in the girls 800m
St. Frederick girls placed fourth (79) at the event.
