As accomplished as six-time state champion Ouachita Christian is as a football program, the Eagles have never played in four consecutive state championship games. That will change Thursday night. After OCS defeated Ascension Catholic, 42-14, the Eagles punched their ticket to play in their fourth straight Select Division IV State Championship Game.
“That’s a unique opportunity,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “It’s hard to get there. It hit me last week. These seniors won their sophomore and junior years in semifinal games, both on their last play of overtime, and in the last minute-and-a-half on a two-point conversion in the quarterfinals as freshmen and seniors. For the seniors to go out on this field 29-0 and never lose a game here, that’s a pretty special deal.”
OCS improved to 29-0 on Steven Fitzhugh Field, and during that 29th victory, senior quarterback Landon Graves broke a school record for most touchdowns responsible for. His third score of the night was his 106th career touchdown, surpassing Jermaine Sharpe’s school record of 105. Graves had no clue he was anywhere close to the record.
“Wow, that’s a big shock to me,” Graves said. “I had no idea it was even possible. That’s an honor. There have been some awesome players come through here. That’s awesome.”
The No. 3 Eagles entered this contest against No. 10 Ascension Catholic after beating the Bulldogs by a combined score of 103-0 in the last two playoff games dating back to 2011. Friday night’s semifinal contest followed a similar script, though turnovers were the main theme of the night.
Ascension Catholic senior quarterback Bryce Leonard entered the semifinal clash with a school record of 2,404 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, but he threw five interceptions against the Eagles Friday night.
“That’s hard to believe,” Fitzhugh said. “The linebackers had a couple, so it was everybody. They’re an outstanding team. They did a great job all year. And they had 200 yards at halftime, but turnovers were the story of the ballgame. And the offense capitalized on it.”
Ascension Catholic finished with 383 total yards, but was just three-of-12 on third down conversions and had the five interceptions.
Heading into the contest, much was made about Ascension Catholic’s passing attack, but it was OCS’ Landon Graves who had the hot start. Graves completed all four of his passes for 76 yards on the opening drive. Graves found his top target Tate Hamby on a 38-yard touchdown strike to give OCS the 7-0 lead.
The second Eagles’ drive saw a sudden rain shower hit Steven Fitzhugh Field, but it was no bother for OCS’ passing attack. Graves tossed a 68-yard pass to senior Broc Hogan to put the Eagles inside the red zone for an eventual five-yard touchdown toss to John Turner. On just two drives, Graves was seven-for-eight for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s great that we got off to that fast start, but we need to keep it up throughout the game,” Graves said. “We’re having a problem finishing. We need to keep it up next week.”
Graves finished his night completing 14-of-25 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Staggered, the Bulldogs were looking to hit the restart button after Zach White recorded a 50-yard pick six on the following possession to put the home team up, 21-0.
“Our coach is real big on confusing the quarterback, so I showed blitz and dropped back and the ball came right at me,” said White, who also led the team in rushing with 104 yards on 11 carries.
The Eagles were looking for the early knockout after OCS recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. Parker Paine recovered the kick for the Eagles to set up a short field and a 21-0 lead.
Though OCS didn’t score on the drive, you know it’s your night when even the punting situations swing in your favor. After a penalty disrupted the Eagles drive, Graves’ 42-yard punt was down at the Ascension Catholic two-yard line. Graves pinned the Bulldogs inside the 10-yard line on three separate occasions.
“I don’t know what was up with that tonight. Might have been the wind, I don’t know. But they were flying tonight,” Graves said.
The Bulldogs had promising drives throughout the night — Ascension Catholic rushed for 100 yards in the first half alone — but negative plays proved costly. Whether it was an open third-down drop on the first possession, White’s pick six, ineligible men downfield or back-to-back sacks by Colin Cork and Turner, the Bulldogs struggled to put points on the board on their first four possessions.
And the Bulldogs had opportunities.
Perhaps Ascension Catholic’s best chance to score came with controversy. The officials ruled that Hamby fumbled after an Ascension Catholic defender immediately dug his hand in to try and rip the ball out while Hamby attempted to complete a catch down the sideline. Hamby thought the pass was incomplete and stood next to the loose ball while an Ascension Catholic defender picked it up and rumbled to the 50.
Perhaps it was poetic justice when Hamby intercepted Bryce Leonard in the end zone five plays later to regain possession for the Eagles.
“I ran a fade route, and I thought the pass was incomplete,” said Hamby, recalling the controversial catch and fumble. “And (the defender) took off running with it. I was mad so I got a pick.”
OCS ultimately took a 21-0 lead into halftime after Brooks Leonard intercepted Graves Hail Mary attempt in the end zone at the end of the second quarter.
Ascension Catholic turned to its ground game in the second half. After averaging more than eight yards per carry in the first two quarters, the Bulldogs ran the ball 11 straight times on their first drive of the second half. It covered 84 yards and culminated with a three-yard touchdown run from Bryce Leonard to make it a two-score ballgame.
After Graves pinned his second punt inside the five-yard line, Ascension Catholic had an opportunity to further carve into the Eagles’ lead. The OCS defense had other plans, though. Noah Lovelady corralled an interception off of a batted ball to give OCS possession inside Ascension Catholic’s five-yard line. Then White rumbled in from four yards out to give OCS a 28-7 lead, late in the third quarter.
“Landon had a great punt, and it’s a team effort. Colin batted it down, and I look up and it’s like a beach ball,” Lovelady said. “I just grabbed it.”
OCS padded its lead in the fourth with another pick six. Lovelady recorded his second interception of the night but returned the second one approximately 30 yards to put the Eagles up, 35-7.
Leading 35-14 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, OCS faced a fourth-and-inches at its own 29. Fitzhugh elected to go for it, and White broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and rumbled 67 yards. That led to Graves’ third touchdown of the night, which broke the school record for career touchdowns responsible for.
Hogan recorded the Eagles’ fifth interception of the night.
Chad Strickland, who broke his tibula and fibula in Week 1, suited up as a captain for the Eagles in the contest. Strickland served as a decoy on a play in the first quarter, but he also took the final snap of the game. After his second quarterback kneel, he embraced his teammates and his head coach.
"I told him that's the best play in football," Fitzhugh said. "To go from being carted off the field to taking victory formation is pretty special. He said he'd be back, but it was going to be a long shot. Dr. (Sol) Graves told the semifinals was maybe possible. He's just a hard-working, Christian young man."
The (13-1) Eagles will travel to New Orleans to take on undefeated No. 1 Vermilion Catholic Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Select Division IV State Championship in the Caesars Superdome. Vermilion Catholic defeated St. Martin’s, 41-7, Friday night.
