The dream season is complete for Ouachita Christian… for the regular season.
The OCS girls basketball team defeated Tensas 71-43 to become the first team in school history to go unblemished in the regular season.
“It’s special,” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. “The kids are all excited to go through the whole season being undefeated.”
The Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 32-0 record and now await the release of brackets Monday to find out who will be the No. 16 seed and face the No. 1 Lady Eagles in the postseason.
“Now you get down to where you’re in the playoffs, and it’s like what everybody says, win or go home,” Humphries said. “I have to try and get them focused on the next goals we have in front of us. We talked about it all year about keeping that upward trend. We’re trying to peak at the last moment.”
Emery Wirtz led the Lady Eagles with 28 points in the victory. Conleigh Laseter added 13 points and Avery Hopkins added another 10 in the victory.
