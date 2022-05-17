The Believe and Achieve football camp at Ouachita Christian became an important fixture for OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh in his first year back in 1998.
What started as a camp to help generate excitement for students in the third grade through the eighth grade transformed into a camp that now frequents kindergartners running around Steven Fitzhugh Field in his 25th years as head coach.
“One kindergartner teacher told me that I should include them and that they would love it one year, so I took that on,” Fitzhugh said. “The nice thing about being in charge is I can go, ‘Hey Coach, you have the kindergartners today.’ I always had more respect for those kindergartner teachers after dealing with them for a few days, but it’s great having them involved.”
It’s only fitting Air Force signee Tristan Wiley will once again help out at the camp for the 25th year, as he was always one of the first to sign up and receive his t-shirt.
“I told the kids last year, ‘Here’s Tristan Wiley, the all-time receptions leader at Believe and Achieve camp and second on the touchdown list to Will Fitzhugh,” Fitzhugh said. “I make that joke because he was always here, and of course, Will being the coach’s son got to come early.”
OCS typically hosts 150 total kids on average in two separate sessions. The kindergartners through third graders go from 8 to 10 a.m., while grades four through eight run from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
This year’s camp will begin Tuesday, May 24 and conclude Friday, May 27.
Cost to attend the camp is $60 per student. Contact Fitzhugh at 318-325-6000, ext. 216, for more information.
“It’s been great because it allows you to connect with kids at an earlier age,” Fitzhugh said. “(Starting quarterback) Landon Graves’ mom put together posters when the playoffs hit last year, and on a lot of the posters were pictures of these kids at the Believe and Achieve camp, and it’s just like, ‘Man, I got to watch these kids grow up.’ And they fall in love with the game at an early age.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
