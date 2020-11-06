The year 2020 has gifted many people with a new “first.” For Steven Fitzhugh, it’s given the Ouachita Christian head coach his first cancelation in 27 years of coaching.
To add salt to the wound, OCS’ scheduled contest with Tensas was canceled the day of. And it was on homecoming.
“I’ve been calling Tensas for three weeks, giving them every opportunity not to play,” Fitzhugh said. “I kept asking if they have enough to play, and we talked (Thursday) at noon. Had I known they wouldn’t be able to play, I would’ve tried to play a 5A team.”
Even the day of, Fitzhugh was still trying to play a 5A squad. Any squad, really. Fitzhugh called up defending 5A State Champions Acadiana, along with nine other schools, trying to find a replacement game.
“I just want to play,” Fitzhugh said. “I don’t care who we play. I realize you can really only pull that off if you're in the parish. Acadiana is on one of those A/B schedules, so they didn't even have half of their kids. We’re going to make the best of the situation.”
Tensas, which has just enough players to field an 11-man football team, informed Fitzhugh that its team would go into quarantine after interacting with a Delta Charter player that tested positive for COVID-19.
Since it’s homecoming for OCS, Fitzhugh decided he would have a junior varsity Super Bowl. Most junior varsity games have been canceled this year, but OCS has played two amongst themselves. The Eagles have 20 freshmen and 20 sophomores, so the coaching staff divided those up for green vs. white contests. Those two squads have split so far this season, so with the normal homecoming festivities still taking place, they will settle it in a rubber match Friday night.
As for varsity action, you could say the Eagles turn their attention to that heavily anticipated showdown with St. Frederick, but the truth is the Warriors have had OCS’ attention all week long. Because Tensas was low on numbers and has struggled to an 0-5 record, the Eagles began preparing for the Warriors at the beginning of Week 6.
“They’re solid and their sound up front,” Fitzhugh said. “Their defensive front four, they controlled Oak Grove’s offensive line. Beau Bennett, he would start on any team in the parish. He would probably be the best looking linebacker on any team in this parish too. He is 6’2”, 225 pounds and moves really well. He’s a ballplayer. They’re getting better on offense.”
The last time OCS made the short trip to St. Frederick was in 2018 when the Warriors stunned the Eagles with a 24-21 thrilling victory. Fitzhugh certainly hasn’t forgotten it, and he’s going to make sure his team remembers it for their Week 7 showdown.
“We’re going to remind our kids about the last time we went over there,” Fitzhugh said. “They beat us last time, and we’ve been preparing for them all week.”
