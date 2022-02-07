Pretty soon the Ouachita Christian girls basketball team will be inseparable from green wristbands that read, “Make History.”
If you spot a Lady Eagle in the hallway, chances are they’ll be championing this new fashion statement. Because if they don’t, well, laps will follow…
“Each girls has one hanging in their locker,” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. “Once the playoffs start, they’ll wear it. They’ll wear it all day long. If they don’t, they’ll have to run. I want them looking at it. I want them thinking about it. I’ve always been a person that loves visual goals.”
The (27-2) Lady Eagles are hoping to accomplish what only four other teams from the parish have since 1942, and that’s repeat as girls basketball state champions. The last squad from the parish to do so was Carroll back in 1985.
OCS is looking to end the drought, and if any team has the chance to do so, you feel good about the one that has beaten 25 of its 29 opponents by double digits this season. The Lady Eagles have run through most squads on their schedule, and the two losses have come against Class 3A’s (18-6) Albany and Class 2A’s (23-2) Amite. OCS also possesses a championship mentality after beating Highland Baptist, 61-40, in the 2021 Division IV State Championship Game.
“We were looking at all the banners the other day and saying, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we did all that,’” said OCS senior Avery Hopkins, who leads the team with 17 points per game this season. “Once you win (a championship), you expect nothing less.”
Another championship banner potentially awaits OCS if this squad can navigate an interesting field of Division IV opponents in the 2022 bracket. And yes, Humphries is already studying potential future opponents.
“St. Martin’s Episcopal is sitting around No. 4, and we beat them in the semis last year and they’ve got everybody back,” Humphries said. “So they’re a good team, and they want revenge. Southern Lab hasn’t been in it in a couple years. They’re back in the fold. They’ve played a great schedule. They’re sitting at about No. 8. We could play them in the second round if we make it. For me, that’s a tough second round game, but maybe that’s something that could spark our kids. We just got beat by them in the Superdome in football. Maybe that helps motivate us. Maybe that’s something we can use.”
Humphries is always looking for ways to motivate because the truth is this group has been there, done that.
A quick glance at the wall reveals eight senior basketball players — Hopkins, Jayden Ellerman, Sara Shivers, Mackenzie Lipa, Larkin Morris, Madison Basco, Maddie Martien and Allison Bentley — and that usually brings up two conversational points with Humphries. The first obvious one is how big the senior class is, while the other centers around what the Lady Eagles’ basketball program will look like following this year. Humphries can worry about that another day. Right now, he’s focused on winning a second state championship.
With a 118-14 record over the last four seasons, OCS basketball has been remade with the hours upon hours of hard work put in by this senior class.
“It’s only five losses over the last three years because there was nine that first year when they were freshmen,” Humphries said.
This senior class was in the eighth grade when Humphries became the new girls head coach. Humphries took over a squad that had won four games in the previous two seasons. To develop a winning culture, Humphries started small.
“All I did was I sat down with them and told them, ‘Before you graduate, I want you to fill this gym where there’s not another seat in it,’” Humphries said. “It’s not about winning games. Sometimes people want to come see you play because of how hard you play and if you play the right way. When that group walked out of here two years ago, the gym sold out two games in a row in 30, 45 minutes. There was nowhere to sit.”
One of those games was a semifinal clash against Cedar Creek in 2020. Two years later, the Lady Eagles played in front of another sold-out crowd against Lady Cougars. This time it was for a regular season contest. OCS took the floor and played like state champions with a 57-31 victory against the No. 3 team in Division IV.
While Hopkins faced a box-and-one defense, Lipa picked up the slack on offense by leading the team with 22 points. Being a St. Mary’s transfer, Lipa meshed seamlessly with OCS in her first year of playing with the other girls.
She's appreciative the girls accepted her, but if you ask the other seniors, it was hardly a chore.
“Kenzie is just one of those personalities where she can get along with anybody, and she plays well obviously, so it was good to have another guard coming into the mix,” Bentley said.
Humphries credited both parties.
“She’s fit in really well with this group, but I have to say on both sides, they have accepted her with open arms,” Humphries said. “She’s doing what’s asked of her. Sometimes it might be in a position that she’s not used to, but it’s what’s best for the team. It’s been a great fit as a whole for the group. That’s why this team over the years, to me, has been successful. Because it’s about the group.”
The last two years, Humphries could sense it. Sure, there was improvement along the way among the individuals, but Humphries witnessed a sixth sense on the floor. Reflecting on it, he credited the parents of the girls for taking them and putting them on one team in summer league ball when they were eighth graders. That developed chemistry with a team that would later don the same uniform in high school, and through the years, that chemistry has only strengthened.
“I know over the last few years there’s not a situation they haven’t seen before,” Humphries said. “Now they might not execute properly every time, but they’ve seen it. They’ve been through it. They know how to react to it. Over the last two years, the schedules I’ve put them through have helped them. The battles and wars that we’ve been in Baton Rouge, and the games in New Orleans this year… It’s amazing to me how different associations call games. It was physical. And we’re not a physical team. But you either step up or get run over. And they responded. They just have a will to them. They hate to lose. They fight, fight, fight.”
And that’s one of the many reasons fans pack the gym. The newfound interest in OCS girls basketball isn’t lost on the players either. Shivers, who grew up attending basketball games at OCS, remembers what it was like before the Lady Eagles’ basketball renaissance.
“Going to basketball games as a kid, there would be maybe one section filled, and now we have the whole gym filled,” Shivers said.
OCS expects more packed gyms when the stakes get raised in postseason play. With one mission, the Lady Eagles seek to make history, again. After becoming the first girls basketball team in school history to capture a title, the Lady Eagles are hoping to become just the fourth school in the parish (Ouachita, Neville, Carroll) to ever win back-to-back state championships in girls basketball.
And yes, they’ll be sporting those green wristbands on the floor.
“I’m excited to wear them,” Ellerman said. “For one thing, just looking down during the day and realizing you have a chance to make history for your school is an amazing thought. Also, other people see the work you’ve put in and that you have that opportunity.”
