When a team is graced with three different players that have either amassed 1,000 points or have come pretty close to it, Ouachita Christian can play a version of musical chair for nightly scoring leaders.
It's what separates OCS from most of its competitors the last two seasons, where the Lady Eagles have compiled a 50-3 record.
On any given night, it could be Emery Wirtz, Avery Hopkins or Conleigh Laseter, and that makes the (15-2) Lady Eagles dangerous.
"Emery hit 1,000 points in the state championship game last year, Conleigh hit 1,000 points four or five games into the season, and Avery is getting closer and closer," OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. "If one person is off one night, you have two others that can fill in or whatever. And then you have Jayden Ellerman, who is getting closer to 700 or 800 assists in her career. Somebody who is passing the ball to them. It's fun to watch."
It's not only fun to watch, but it's effective against teams in the same classification and beyond. After beating 4A's Neville, the Lady Eagles traveled down to Walker's tournament where the Lady Eagles lost to Albany (55-48), defeated East St. John (53-41) and beat Scotlandville (67-49).
Hopkins led the Lady Eagles with 20 points against Albany, and Wirtz had 21 points against East St. John. The Lady Eagles followed up those impressive performances against bigger schools with a 67-20 win against Haughton. Laseter led the team with 15 points in that victory.
"Right there, that's three different games where each was a different story," Humphries said. "It's what makes all-district and all-state so difficult for us because it's not just one person dominating all the scoring."
Ellerman rolled her ankle in the first quarter of OCS' loss against Albany but returned in subsequent games.
The Lady Eagles, after having a district contest against Delhi cancelled on Tuesday, will return to action Thursday in a 6 p.m. home contest against Cedar Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.