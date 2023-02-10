After splitting contests with No. 7 Cedar Creek this season, the No. 4 Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles will play for a district championship against the Lady Cougars at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Claiborne Christian School.
The Lady Eagles (24-4) find themselves right back in title contention one season after losing eight seniors. To take that even further, OCS has had to replace 13 players from a team that won 95 games over the last three years. To be in the conversation as a contender in Division IV is a testament to the coaching and senior leadership of the Lady Eagles, but head coach Stan Humphries chooses to give the credit to his girls.
“I just think we’ve had great senior leadership on this team,” Humphries said. “Anna Dale Melton, Ellie Kate Fitzhugh and Katee Woodward have been in this program over the past four years and know what the standard is. They’ve done a good job of just making sure the younger girls understand what that is.”
The seniors have set the standard but the younger contributors have played their part too. In fact, eighth grader Ava West has led the team in multiple games this season, while junior Darcy Edgar has been a key scorer and a solid defender throughout the year. Scoring was the biggest question mark for this Lady Eagles squad entering the season.
“In girls basketball you’re not always going to have that scoring output for every game, but if you can play defense, you have every opportunity to win,” Humphries said. “Our kids have bought into that.”
The Lady Eagles have given up 50 points only once this season, and that was to 5A Mandeville (22-6).
Can the Lady Eagles reach their fifth straight state tournament? To even have that conversation is a testament to the program Humphries and his staff have in place.
“We’re in a position now that yeah before the season, you would have said, ‘Heck yeah, I’ll take that,’ but as a coach, you always want more,” Humphries said. “Great leadership has gotten us here.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
