The Ouachita Christian girls basketball team turned heads in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Gold Bracket, but the Lady Eagles came one win shy of claiming another title for an ongoing impressive resume.
The Lady Eagles defeated Northwest (57-32), beat Dominican (42-37) and fell to Amite (66-54) in the finals.
Avery Hopkins, Jayden Ellerman, Anna Dale Melton and Mackenzie Lipa were all selected on the All-Tournament team.
The Lady Eagles, which was the smallest team in the bracket, defeated a 3A foe and a 16-win 5A club before falling short against a 2A Amite squad that reached the state tournament last season.
The experience overall was a good one for the Lady Eagles simply because of the way the game is played down south, OCS head coach Stan Humphries attested.
“It seems like the association down there, it’s a little rougher,” Humphries said. “So we had to adjust to that. The physicality of the game, that’s what Mr. (Bobby) Stokes and I were talking about. These girls have always surprised us in everything they do. They just get down and don’t quit. They fight and fight.”
The Lady Eagles got down 8-1 against Dominican in the semifinals, but a relentless full-court defense leveled the playing field for OCS.
Melton and Hopkins led the way in the 42-37 victory with 13 points and 12 points, respectively.
Hopkins had an offensive explosion in the second half of the Lady Eagles’ 57-32 win against Northwest. She had the highest point total of any Lady Eagle in the tourney with 20 points in the opening round win.
Hopkins scored 17 points and Lipa contributed 13 points in the loss to Amite. Jalencia Pierre was named Most Valuable Player of the Gold Bracket for Amite, totaling 31 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists in Saturday’s win.
The Lady Eagles exited the tournament with a 19-2 record.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
