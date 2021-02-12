The Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles have secured the No. 1 overall seed in Division IV for the second season in a row. The brackets haven't been released yet, but the power points make it inevitable.
The Lady Eagles finished with a 25-2 regular season record after beating Tensas, 81-33, Thursday night.
“It’s good to have that feeling at the end of the year that we’re the No. 1 seed, but that doesn’t mean anything except that you get to play at home,” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. “But how good is that with limited attendance? You’re in the playoffs, and all you really want is a shot. It’s kind of like Tampa Bay. They had to play every game on the road and win it all.”
If Humphries sounds like a man with unfinished business, then you’re certainly getting the full picture of his mentality after St. Mary’s stunned the Lady Eagles in last year’s Division IV State Championship Game. And though the Lady Eagles are winning in impressive fashion — Emery Wirtz scored 20 points while Avery Hopkins added 16 and Conleigh Laseter contributed another 15 in the win against Tensas — Humphries wants his team to understand the challenges that lie ahead.
“We haven’t been tested to the max (recently), and that’s what we have to realize,” Humphries said. “I keep trying to tell our team it’s not who you play but how you play, how hard you play, what we do and how we execute.”
In just Humphries’ fourth season as the Lady Eagles head coach, he has attained more than 100 wins as head coach.
“That’s a great feeling, but I came in here with these seniors when they were freshmen and juniors when they were eighth graders. And we built it from there,” Humphries said. “It’s exciting to get to that mark as a coach, but you realize you have to have the players to do it. And they’ve certainly put in the hard work to get there.”
