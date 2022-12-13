After winning the school’s eighth state championship, Ouachita Christian is going to need a new trophy shelf to make room for all of the postseason awards.
OCS' Hamby, Graves, Lovelady collect top District 2-1A honors
Tags
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- MARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning program
- Judges threaten Police Jury over funding
- OCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championship
- Former Monroe officer sentenced to 78 months
- Daycare owner sentence increased
- Web site ranks Monroe as poorest city in Louisiana
- OCS resurrects 2019's 'Finish Strong' motto ahead of state title game
- Sterlington basketball to host Toy Drive Game
- Obituaries published Dec. 7, 2022
- Terrell to retire as police chief
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
After winning the school’s eighth state championship, Ouachita Christian is going to need a … Read moreOCS' Hamby, Graves, Lovelady collect top District 2-1A honors
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man earlier this month after he allegedly battered his pregn… Read moreMonroe man arrested for battering pregnant victim
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Wossman boys and girls basketball teams are off to fast starts in 2022. Read morePrep Roundup: Wossman boys wins Belton/Williams Classic
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Caesars Superdome is an annual trip for yours truly with The Ouachita Citizen. Read moreReflecting on the 2022 state championship games
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week after she was accused of breaking her ex-boy… Read moreMPD arrests woman for threatening ex-boyfriend
- By State Reps. Charles Owen & Beryl Amedee
An important but seemingly hurried debate is currently under way regarding whether a pedagog… Read moreOwen, Amedee: Words Mean Things: Addressing Education Standards
Voters decided a runoff election for mayor of Sterlington Saturday as well as three constitu… Read moreTalbert elected mayor of Sterlington
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week after he allegedly strang… Read moreMonroe man accused of strangulation
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly s… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of stealing flood lights
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington High School is having a Toy Drive Game to collect toys to contribute to the Monr… Read moreSterlington basketball to host Toy Drive Game
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
What is football culture? What actually goes into building a successful football program? Read moreMARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning program
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man and juvenile last week after t… Read moreTwo arrested for Riser Elementary burglary
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
An investment into youth of all ages at Ouachita Christian School has built a sustainable wi… Read moreOCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championship
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after officers reported finding guns and narco… Read moreMonroe man arrested on gun, drug charges
Jared Desadier, 44, of Monroe, was sentenced today to 78 months in prison followed by two ye… Read moreFormer Monroe officer sentenced to 78 months
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.