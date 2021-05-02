For Ouachita Christian head coach John Parker, the headline should read, "OCS Eagles move on with playoff victory." Plain and simple. First and foremost.
But maybe a few paragraphs in, he could acknowledge his excitement for winning his 200th game as OCS head coach.
"I'm very proud of achieving that type of milestone, but that milestone goes with the number of really talented kids that I've been fortunate to coach in the eight years I've been the head coach," Parker said.
The ceremony celebrating that career accomplishment on the field after the Game 2 victory highlighted a playoff weekend that was, well, dominated by OCS. The Eagles swept No. 16 Riverside Academy with a 10-0 victory on Friday and a 13-3 dominant effort Saturday.
The Eagles collected 20 hits over the weekend, and were led by Landon Graves, who went 5-for-7 in the two-game sweep.
"It was a good weekend for us," Parker said. "What I was really happy about what the way we swung the bat. We struggled being consistent up and down the lineup the last few weeks, making hard contact. We did that no matter what kind of pitching they threw at us. We did what we were supposed to do, which was dominate the routine plays and pay attention to the details."
Jacob White allowed just two hits and struck out nine in the six-inning victory Friday night, while Aiden Harris struck out seven in the five-inning win on Saturday. Casey Cobb and Barham White doubled in the Saturday win.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the series was how Riverside earned the opportunity to play the Eagles. Riverside was on the outside looking in when it came to power points, but because of the way the bylaws are written, any team that shares a district championship is ensured a playoff spot. That meant Metairie Park Country Day, St. Martin's Episcopal and Riverside Academy made the postseason due to a three-way district tie, which bumped two teams with winning records out of the playoffs.
"There needs to be some tweaking in the power ranking system so we can have some sort of tiebreaker and not have this type of scenario happen again," Parker said. "These two teams (St. Martin's and Riverside) bumped out Westminster Christian and Sacred Heart, who were a 20-win team and 16- or 17-win team. They bumped out teams with winning records in tough districts. That's a hard situation for those teams."
OCS is sure to be challenged more this weekend when No. 8 Covenant Christian comes to town. Game 1 will begin Friday at 6 p.m. with Game 2 starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Game 3 would follow Saturday evening should it be required.
"What I know about them so far is they have two or three good high school arms," Parker said on Sunday. "They're going to be in the strike zone and going to throw all three pitches for strikes. So we have to have good approaches at the plate. They're a typical South Louisiana team, where they do a lot of bunting and a lot of hit-and-run scenarios. They'll do everything they can to put pressure on your defense, so we have to be able to handle that and understand all of our defensive calls."
