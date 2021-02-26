It wasn’t (27-2) Ouachita Christian’s birthright to play for a state title, nor was it predetermined the No. 1 Lady Eagles would be in Hammond for the state tournament.
OCS played with that understanding in a quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 St. Edmund, efficiently punching a ticket to Marsh Madness with a 58-27 victory Thursday night.
“We came into the game with great energy,” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. “We jumped ahead 41-4 at halftime, and then we backed off in the second half.”
Emery Wirtz and Conleigh Laseter led the team with 11 points each, while Avery Hopkins added another 10. Jayden Ellerman hit a couple of shots early and forced some steals to ramp up the Lady Eagles offense.
Immediately following the victory, Humphries quickly turned his girls attention to a semifinal matchup with No. 4 St. Martin’s Episcopal.
“Visiting with our girls after the game, the message was this game was over,” Humphries said. “We’re moving on to Hammond to play a game. And two years ago we went down to Alexandria to play a game and I felt we were a little in awe of going somewhere like that. We were wide-eyed. And I told them last night, ‘We’ve been there before. So now let’s go and realize that and just play our game.’”
