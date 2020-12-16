For years now Steven Fitzhugh has raved about the athletic ability of his quarterback Hunter Herring.
Fitzhugh believes Herring is a naturally born athlete that could be good at whatever sport he chooses to play, and with offers in both football and baseball, that early observation has been proven true.
Football was tough to top for the OCS senior, though, and Herring officially fulfilled his athletic potential when he signed with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday afternoon on Steven Fitzhugh Field.
Fitzhugh, who has watched his young quarterback grow and mature the last couple of years, knew he had special athlete on his hands when Herring was a freshman. And his jaw dropped on multiple occasions when Herring was a sophomore.
“When he was a freshman, we were at our team camp and he grabbed a basketball and took a couple steps and slammed it,” Fitzhugh said. “It was like, ‘Yeahhh…’ His sophomore year, we were sitting around on a Friday afternoon in the locker room. It was like 29 or 32 degrees. It was a brutal, do not go outside day. We got to talking about track and I said, ‘You look like you would be a good high jumper.’ He said, “I high jumped in eighth grade and I used to triple jump and I hit 40-foot. I said, ‘Naw, let’s just go outside to see…’ After I measured where the board was from, I realized he he just jumped on a freezing cold day and went like 39-feet without having done it the last two years.”
Fitzhugh's amazement would transition over to the football field, as Herring played just about every position he could his sophomore year. When he played defensive end against Jena in the jamboree, Herring squeezed the down block, took on the pulling guard and shoved him into the fullback who then knocked over the tailback.
“It was like wow this kid is just explosive,” Fitzhugh said.
The last two years have featured athletic achievements at quarterback. Those achievement include garnering the Class 1A Player of the Year in 2019, which helped Herring be seen by Cajun coaches, who were able to win over the OCS quarterback in their recruitment.
Herring was committed to play baseball at ULM before he committed to play football with the Cajuns back in June.
“A year ago today, I was all baseball, and then after Christmas break, I had to sit down with my parents and talk about it,” Herring said. “Going through this season, I haven’t thought twice about baseball. It’s been all football.”
Herring has completed 81-of-159 passes this season for 1,304 yards. He’s tossed 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Herring has become just as dangerous on the ground, though. After Herring ran for 649 yards and 14 touchdowns last postseason, he’s continued to hurt opponents with his feet in 2020. In nine games played, Herring has rushed for 1,057 yards and 25 touchdowns on 129 carries. He’s averaged 8.2 yards per rush this season.
Herring hopes to have the same success at ULL, where the Cajuns are No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff poll. More than that, though, Herring hopes to continue to grow as a person at his next destination.
“That family environment is what stands out to me,” Herring said. “Coach (Billy) Napier does a great job of coaching those guys. He cares about his players. He tries to teach his players more about life than just football. That means a lot to me.”
