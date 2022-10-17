The Ouachita Christian Eagles aren’t just hot heading into the titanic district showdown between themselves and Cedar Creek. They are scorching hot.
How else would you describe a team that’s now outscored its last two opponents by a combined 90 points?
The River Oaks Mustangs were the latest team to suffer a blowout loss to the No. 2 Eagles, as OCS cruised to a 48-0 victory last Thursday.
Now the Eagles will quickly turn the page to a contest between themselves and a two-loss Cedar Creek squad. And after beating St. Frederick earlier this season, OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh believes the District 2-1A title is on the line.
“We’re both undefeated in district, so this is for the district championship,” Fitzhugh said. “It’s senior night, and we want our seniors to go out and put on our best game.”
The (5-2) Cougars enter this contest on a five-game win streak and have won their last four games by an average scoring margin of 49.3 points.
Cedar Creek is one of the Eagles' many storied rivals, but it’s different in that both schools begin playing one another in all sports at an earlier age. Fitzhugh said the rivalry begins in elementary school, which makes it a special ballgame every single year. And Fitzhugh certainly knows the key players in this year’s battle.
“They are two plays away from being 7-0,” Fitzhugh said. “They lost a close one to Glenbrook (12-6) and lost to Vidalia by a point. They’ve got several guys that have returned. Lane Thomas is a guy that’s making things happen on both sides of the ball, and Ladd Thompson had several big plays against us last year. Caden “Peanut” Middleton is doing a great job at quarterback this year. He makes high-percentage passes and makes things happen. We definitely feel like this is for the district championship.”
The Eagles led River Oaks, 42-0, at halftime last Thursday and out-gained the Mustangs in total yards, 311-79.
Landon Graves had an efficient night, completing seven-of-11 passes for 113 yards and three scores. He started the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Drew Dougan roughly seven minutes into the first quarter. The game got away from River Oaks shortly after when Tate Hamby returned a punt 55 yards for a score. That marked the third consecutive week that Hamby has scored on special teams.
A fumbled kickoff on the very next play was recovered by Mason Owens to set up Landon Graves’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Zach White. Then Colton Alford scored on another fumble to make it a 28-0 first-quarter lead in the blink of an eye.
“Those are your untraditional touchdowns,” Fitzhugh said. “But I thought the offense executed really well. Last week we were happy we put a fast start together, and we were able to do it again this week.”
River Oaks turned the football over twice in the loss. Graves connected with Hamby on a 39-yard touchdown, and Makin Shah found the end zone on a 25-yard run just before the half.
Polk booted a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter, and he drilled a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Shah led the team with 75 rushing yards and one score, as five different Eagles recorded a rush and 10 different OCS players recorded a reception in the victory.
Peyton Odom led the Mustangs in rushing with 60 yards on 23 carries.
As OCS hosts Cedar Creek for a heavily anticipated showdown, River Oaks will look to pick up its third win of the year at Lincoln Prep.
