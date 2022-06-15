It isn’t unusual for Ouachita Christian’s Caden Lester to frequent golf courses in the summer. But even for Lester, this summer is a bit more active than normal.
You can thank his success for that. Lester finished second overall against 62 other golfers, and placed first in his age division of 16-18, earlier this month in the PGA Junior qualifier tournament.
“That course, it was super tight, and I wasn’t missing many fairways at all,” Lester said. “I knew I was confident then.”
Lester shot 72-72 over the two-day event in Mandeville, and only the top two golfers qualify to participate in the 46th Boys Junior PGA Championship at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Palos Park, Ill. (just outside of Chicago) on Aug. 2-5. That’s where you’ll find OCS’ Class of 2024 golfer.
“It feels really good to go to Chicago and compete with people from around the world,” Lester said. “It’s an honor to get to go and experience it.”
Lester will participate in roughly 13 golf tournaments this summer. From the USGA Junior Am Qualifier in Marksville this week to the Future Masters Golf Tournament in Dothan, Ala. later this summer, Lester will test his skills against the best in his age group all summer long.
Competing on the golf course is something he’s done since he was 8 years old. His father, Phillip Lester, played golf at ULM and placed a golf club in his son’s hands at a young age.
You could say his son was a natural. Caden Lester, the rising junior, is a two-time LHSAA Division IV individual state champion. The OCS golf team has won back-to-back state championships.
Caden Lester is focused on winning the tournaments that are in front of him, and he hopes to one day play collegiate golf like his father.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
