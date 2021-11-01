After pummeling Delhi in a 60-6 runaway victory last Friday night, the (9-0) Ouachita Christian Eagles have won their previous four ballgames by an average of 52.3 points.
But something tells OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh this week won’t be like the others when (7-2) Mangham comes to town Friday night.
“This is that big playoff game atmosphere that you want,” Fitzhugh said. “Last year we went to Denham Springs in Week 10, and we felt like it really helped us.”
The Dragons have only two losses this season, and both came against undefeated teams (Sterlington and General Trass). The Dragons are led by running back Jalen Williams, who rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries against Rayville in a 46-0 victory last Friday night. One week prior against General Trass, Williams rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and also had three catches for 74 yards and another score.
“He can run,” Fitzhugh said. “They played Oak Grove Week 1 and we had Oak Grove in Week 2. We had that film and right there in the first quarter he busted off a 95-yard run. Nobody on that film could catch him. He’s an outstanding player, and the quarterback is a great athlete too. The offensive line is huge and the defensive line is even bigger. A couple of years ago I said Oak Grove had the biggest defensive line I had ever seen, but the difference in them and Mangham is Mangham puts one more down. So it’s going to be a great battle against Mangham’s four-man front.”
This matchup came about really with the draw of a hat. The Eagles drew what some might consider the short straw by earning a non-district game in Week 10. Fitzhugh reached out to Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher about a potential matchup, and luckily it was before District 2-2A decided which weeks would be non-district games for its schools. Wilcher made a request to his district to give him Week 10 for a non-district matchup, and so it all worked out.
Fitzhugh is more than happy to play a team of Mangham’s caliber just before the playoffs.
“It just gets you in that playoff mode,” Fitzhugh said. “After having lopsided wins these previous four games, this is a game that puts us in the fire and puts us in a stressful environment.”
The Eagles took advantage of short fields thanks to stout defensive and good special teams play in a 60-6 win against Delhi last Friday night.
Landon Graves completed six-of-10 passes for 139 yards and two scores, while Tristan Wiley recorded 73 yards and a score on two catches.
Chad Strickland rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for the Eagles, while Noah Lovelady made a splash on defense with a pick six. Thomas Culp and John Turner found the end zone on the ground and Broc Hogan caught a touchdown in the Eagles victory.
Delhi was limited to just 105 yards on 49 plays.
