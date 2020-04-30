Ouachita Christian’s Olivia McCrary had an unorthodox signing day, but a signing day nonetheless.
McCrary signed a track scholarship with ULM in OCS' parking lot, while cars passed through and honked to show their support.
McCrary finished her high school career as a two-time state champion, and she also holds the school record in the javelin.
McCrary was a 2019 District 2-1A champion in discus and javelin and also participated in the Texas relays.
