For a player with a name like Henry Messinger, the Ouachita Christian senior sure does have a knack for gathering bad news.
Messinger, who OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh called a leader in his senior class, battled a spinal injury his freshman year, played through an AC joint sprain as a sophomore and tore his bicep tendon and labrum as a junior with the Eagles. Now that he’s fully healthy again, a pandemic threatens his senior season.
Don’t expect that to affect Messinger’s spirit, though.
“Lately it’s been kind of tough because we’ve worked our whole lives for this,” Messinger said. “It’s our senior year, and especially for me, it was hard to watch everybody on the carpet last year and not be able to play in (the championship game). And now they tell us we might not have a season. It’s hard, but it’s just like the coaches tell us, “Stay the Course.” Even when you can’t see it, you have to keep pushing as hard as you can.”
In time there will be good news for Messinger to deliver. He has the faith.
And even if Messinger’s torn labrum sidelined him for the majority of his junior season, it’s hard for the senior to look back on 2019 with an ungrateful attitude. At a football camp before the season started, both Messinger and senior quarterback Hunter Herring were baptized. Shortly after that, Messinger started a bible study group with his teammates, and they’d gather around after practice on a regular basis.
“Henry is a passionate guy,” Fitzhugh said. “Everything he does, he’s going to do it with passion. Whether it’s football or whatever it may be. So he became a Christian last summer at team camp. He started that bible study and held others accountable. He is a leader in his class. He is one that influences people.”
The ninth play that took place in a preseason scrimmage against Calvary Baptist altered Messinger’s junior season. Calvary’s quarterback scrambled and Messinger gave chase. Messinger dove at the quarterback’s legs but missed the tackle. His teammate Chris Holyfield didn’t. Holyfield grabbed ahold of the quarterback and slung him to the ground. The only problem was they both fell on top of Messinger, which caused his injury.
“They told me pretty much every time it pops out that I’d be at risk for when I do have surgery of it not working,” Messinger said. “So I went ahead and played until it popped out again. Once it popped out, I was done. I made it through four games before it did.”
While Messinger recovered, he continued to serve his team in other ways. But that didn’t make it any less difficult to watch the Eagles upset Calvary Baptist in the playoffs and drop 67 points on Catholic of Pointe Coupee in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The bright side is there was plenty for Messinger to learn from and grow as both a football player and young man.
“That was probably the best senior class to ever come through OCS,” Messinger said. “They were all for each other. We’re just going to try and continue in their footsteps. They probably set the best example as a senior class that I have ever seen in my life.”
Even though the season isn’t here, Messinger and his fellow seniors have already been called upon to lead. With the season hanging in the balance, it’s up to the veterans to continue to lead by example, and even when the campuses were shut down earlier this summer, it was the veterans who made sure everyone was getting their workouts in.
“Some people had weights at their houses, so we would designate times where we would bring two people to a friends house and clean everything and all that in between,” Messinger said. “We hit it hard. We did not quit one time. As far as it all goes, we’re not going to know until we put on the pads. But we have to keep working.”
Messinger turned the heads of coaches around OCS as a sophomore on scout team. After playing a majority of his career at linebacker, Messinger was unblockable at nose guard. Eagles coaches liked what they saw enough to try him as an undersized nose guard, and he wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.
Now, Messinger continues to turn the heads of those same coaches by the way he leads on and off the field.
When it comes to the prospect of having a season, Fitzhugh said it must be played for young men across the country like Messinger.
