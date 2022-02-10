Three Northeast Louisiana soccer clubs remain as the playoff brackets reach the semifinal round.
Neville’s boys and girls soccer teams clinched quarterfinal victories this week to set up matchups against No. 1 St. Thomas More in both brackets Saturday, while the Ouachita Christian girls are set to host a semifinal matchup against No. 9 Louise McGehee at 1 p.m. Saturday following the No. 9 seed’s quarterfinal upset against No. 1 Catholic — New Iberia.
“I was following that game last night, and when I first got home, I didn’t know the score and started pulling up Catholic film to start watching again,” OCS head coach Steve Chambliss said. “Once I heard Louise McGehee won, I started calling coaches about them.”
Taylor Shanas scored two goals for the No. 4 Lady Eagles in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory against No. 5 Pope John Paul II. Tru Chambliss brought her assist total for her career to 73, which is accompanied by her school-record 127 goals.
Neville fans will get the best of both worlds this weekend, as the girls are slated to play St. Thomas More at 4 p.m. Saturday right before the boys face St. Thomas More at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
As the No. 4 seed, the boys poured it on Caddo Magnet in a 5-0 quarterfinal onslaught Tuesday night. That punched the Tigers ticket to the semifinals, which is a trip Neville hasn’t made since 2009.
Jake Dycus, Ericson Arriola, Tommaso Polverari and Cameron King each scored in the victory for the Tigers.
“The shot that Cameron King hit was the sweetest shot,” Neville boys head coach David Sorrell said. “He drove it clean at 70 miles per hour, six inches off the ground. It was an absolute laser.”
Arriola scored two goals for the Tigers in the victory, while Shepard Fisher, Garrett Cameron and Ryan Walker each had assists. Landon Sorrell made eight saves to keep a clean sheet.
On the girls side, No. 4 Neville blanked Benton, 4-0.
Caroline Hinkle, Liza Barkley (two) and Lauren Graham each scored in the win with Christine Oakley registering an assist. The Lady Tigers are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2019. The Lady Tigers rematch St. Thomas More, who beat Neville, 6-0, earlier this season.
“We were down our top scorer and top defender in that game, and it was the second game of a tournament. It’s hard to know what to take away from tournament play,” Neville girls head coach Ben Rogers said.
Chambliss, Sorrell and Rogers all agreed that each team’s success further puts a spotlight on soccer in this area, which has grown through the years. Each coach hopes for success this weekend, but success won’t be defined simply by winning and losing this weekend.
“I know Neville has done an amazing job this year, as well,” Chambliss said. “We have talented teams and hopefully we can work together and build soccer in this area. There’s a handful of coaches trying to get together and build it up.”
