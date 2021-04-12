When Ouachita Christian and Neville met on the baseball diamond over the weekend, the Eagles and Tigers needed extras to decide the winner.
Both contests took nine innings for a winner to emerge. Neville edged Ouachita Christian, 7-6, in Game 1 on Thursday before the Eagles got one back in a 6-5 victory on Saturday.
In Saturday’s 6-5 win, the Eagles got a helping hand from Kade Woods, who is set to have surgery on a partially torn UCL at the Andrews Institute this week, according to his mother, Nita Woods’ Facebook post. Before Woods shuts it completely down for his senior year, though, he produced a 4-for-5 performance where he drove in three runs for the Eagles.
“The doctor told him that swinging the bat wouldn’t really injure it anymore, so we got to keep him in the lineup until he had the surgery,” OCS head coach John Parker said.
Woods drove in the winning run in the ninth inning Saturday night after another back-and-forth game commenced. After losing Woods’ arm for the year and suffering an extra-inning loss two days prior, Parker was proud of the resilience his team ultimately showed.
“A lot of points in the seasons, good teams have to overcome adversity, and that’s what I talked to (the team) about after that win,” Parker said.
The Neville Tiger baseball team always had an answer in Game 1 of a heavily competitive series against Ouachita Christian.
The Tigers erased a 5-2 deficit in the sixth inning, continued the game with a game-tying run in the eighth and ultimately walked it off in the ninth.
The Tigers’ clutch effort in their 7-6 win against the Eagles could only be applauded by Parker.
“I told the team after the game it’s obviously not fun losing, but as far as competing goes, that was a really fun game to compete in,” Parker said.
A Jon Michael Cader solo blast in the fifth inning gave the Eagles a 5-2 lead Thursday night. The Tiger tied it in the sixth inning thanks to doubles by Bennett Brown and Henton Roberts.
Jacob White’s sacrifice fly in the 8th inning put the Eagles on top, 6-5 before the Tigers tied it up in the bottom half of the inning thanks to Wes Robinson’s second triple of the game.
Daniel Breard’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning ultimately allowed the Tigers to claim the Game 1 victory.
“They got some big hits with some big at-bats,” Parker said. “Our guy was approaching 100 pitches, but he’d been throwing well. Credit to them. They got some timely hits.”
White allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk for the Eagles, while Neville’s Brody Green allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks over eight innings pitched.
Neville stacked 12 hits in the victory, while OCS had eight base knocks. Carter Volion homered in the loss for the Eagles.
The Eagles and Tigers looked to settle the game in a rubber match Tuesday after rain canceled the second game of the series last Friday night.
