The Ouachita Christian football team began its season against a much-improved Watson Chapel team out of Arkansas, and the Eagles passed the stiff test with a 35-20 victory Friday night.
And while starting the season at 1-0 is certainly worth celebrating, there was somewhat of a somber feeling in the community after senior tailback Chad Strickland left the game with a broken tibula and fibula.
Players immediately waved OCS' coaching and training staff onto the field in the second quarter after a defender attempted to tackle another Eagle player and rolled into Strickland.
"There's nothing more heart-wrenching," OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. "You hate it for anybody, but especially a senior that I know has worked so hard. You hear that agony and those screams, and it's not so much pain as the frustration of thinking, 'Will I ever play again?' That's what's so hard. It's just the pain of, 'I'm done.'
"We told him, 'Alright, we're going to get the stretcher gurney,' and he's like, 'No, I'm walking off the field.' Dr. Sol Graves set it on the field so we wanted him to keep it in place, but he just had that fighter pride like, 'No I'm going to tough it out to where I'm walking it off.' But we had to keep telling him, 'No.' He's not a big running back, but he's got the heart as big as Texas. He was having a great game too."
Strickland exited the game with 73 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. Zach White picked up the slack in the run game, as he rushed for 80 yards and three scores on 12 attempts.
OCS had to move pieces all over the football field Friday night. White came over from defense, but fellow safety Parker Paine suffered a fractured tibia and will be out from four to six weeks. The Eagles even started the game with Broc Hogan injuring his ankle, but Fitzhugh described the injury as less serious than some of the others sustained.
"I feel like we threw more kids into the fire than we've ever thrown in a Friday night ballgame," Fitzhugh said.
Trailing 8-0, Strickland put the Eagles on the board with a 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Wildcats extended its lead to 14-7 in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass. White and OCS answered on the ensuing drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-14 affair.
"This team reminded me of Southern Lab," Fitzhugh said. "The difference is this team's offense was more uptempo than Southern Lab, but their quarterback was outstanding."
OCS scored three unanswered touchdowns in the quarter to take a 28-14 lead at half. White ran in his second touchdown from 23 yards out and Landon Graves connected with Mason Minvielle on a 23-yard touchdown strike.
Watson Chapel made it a one-possession game in the third quarter on a 32-yard touchdown run, but OCS extended its lead in the fourth with a five-yard touchdown scamper by White.
Noah Lovelady and Jett Hudnall recorded interceptions for the Eagles defense, while Tate Hamby recorded a crucial pass breakup on a fourth down attempt.
Graves finished his night completing 12-of-20 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown and interception.
The Eagles get the 1-0 start but will have to regroup before challenging an Oak Grove football team that defeated Opelousas Catholic, 53-18, in Week 1.
"It's a sick feeling when you lose players, but things aren't going to stop right now," Fitzhugh said. "We play Oak Grove this week and the next guy has to be ready to go. We have to get everybody ready."
