Editor’s Note: Over the next few weeks, The Ouachita Citizen will talk with baseball coaches to reflect on the recent stoppage in play. Though highly doubtful, we’ll pose the question to coaches on whether or not they’ve experienced anything crazier than COVID-19 canceling the baseball season.
John Parker should have known 2020 was going to be the most peculiar baseball season of his lifetime in retrospect. It’s not every opening day you call up your colleagues in the coaching profession and ask if they’d ever witnessed one of the most abnormal sequences to ever take place on a baseball diamond.
“Everyone was like, ‘That’s one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever heard,’” Parker said. “In 20-plus years of coaching, I’ve never seen it before.”
Coaches have experienced extra-inning games in season openers, sure. They’ve even possibly played in a marathon game that went into the 11th inning, as well. But have they ever experienced the same exact circumstances unfold in extra innings?
Well, a lot of local coaches told Parker they have never even heard of such a thing. As crazy as it was, Parker almost didn’t notice it at the time.
“Honestly when you’re in that situation, and it’s been several weeks now since we played the game, but I don’t remember thinking this is the same exact scenario,” Parker said. “I just remember thinking this is the second inning we loaded the bases with no outs.”
Senior pitcher Christian Gray began the bottom of the eighth inning but was replaced by Jacob White with the bases loaded and no outs. With the game-winning run at third base, the 3-0 count favored the batter. As it typically does, the next pitch was a called strike. The Parkway batter touched the very next pitch and sent a the line drive down the right field line before it hooked foul. With a full count and bases loaded, White forced a grounder to shortstop for the first out of the inning. The very next batter struck out, and with two outs in the inning, White got a weak ground ball in the infield to polish off the inning.
Fast forward to the 10th inning.
The same exact players that loaded the bases in the eighth, reached safely in the 10th. With the same exact batter at the plate, the count went to 3-0, again. You might’ve guessed it — the next pitch was a called strike followed by another foul ball that hooked into right field.
“I was just sitting there thinking at the time, ‘OK, how much luck are we going to have again in this inning?’” Parker said.
As fate would have it, a ground ball to short recorded the first out of the inning for the Eagles. A strikeout and groundout that followed allowed OCS to escape another bases loaded, no-out jam.
Parker knew his Eagles were fortunate to get out of the inning, but he didn’t fully realize what just happened. Not until assistant Kevin Washam walked up to him.
“Coach Washam said, ‘You realize we just did the same exact thing in that inning, right?’” Parker said. “We just looked at each other for a second. To have two innings that took place with the same exact scenario, especially in extras with the team loading the bases twice, that’s just bizarre.”
Little did Parker know the most bizarre circumstance of all had yet to come.
