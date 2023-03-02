Looking out at Micah Harper Field, John Parker buried his head in his hands, fighting back the tears that hid behind his dark shades.
“Winning state championships, that’s awesome…” Parker said before hesitating. “But having former player text me and tell me how much they miss being a part of OCS and the program, and seeing guys like (Tennessee Smokies third baseman) Jake Slaughter come back and take ground balls with the younger guys and send us Fungo bats as a gift, having those kind of memories… Knowing these former players enjoyed being here and playing here, those are my favorite memories. We had a bunch of former players at the Calvary game the other night, and after the game they came up and hugged all of our necks. That’s what it’s about.”
Parker made a difficult decision toward the end of last baseball season. Through prayer and many discussions with his wife, Marci, Parker sought clarity on something he struggled with last season and something he knew he would again. So he stepped away from his duties as head baseball coach.
“The biggest thing that factored into my decision was my son (Jay) having the opportunity to run track and cross country at ULM,” Parker said. “Last spring, when he was a senior, I didn’t want to miss any of his senior track meets, and I ended up missing six or seven high school baseball games. I knew I was doing the right thing by putting my family first and watching my son, but at the same time, I felt like I was letting the team down. I had that internal struggle of letting the guys down and letting the parents down. I didn’t want that internal conflict again.
“Fortunately for me, our administration understands that and being an athletic director, it can be a full-time job. There’s a lot of stuff that goes along with that. I have plenty to do even without the head coaching responsibilities.”
Parker remains the athletic director at OCS, where he fulfills the duties of making sure players are eligible, lining up officials, fundraising and even smaller things like making sure the busses are gassed up and good to go for all the different sporting events going on at the school.
Though his time at OCS was short compared to his predecessor Micah Harper, Parker enjoyed a successful tenure, just like the man he followed. In nine seasons (eight full seasons if you consider 2020 ended abruptly for all baseball teams), Parker led the Eagles to three state championship victories and five state championship appearances.
Just like Harper did for him, when Parker is free of other obligations, he plans to be seated in the dugout right alongside new head coach Robby Devinney, who in many ways follows in Parker’s footsteps. Like Parker served under Harper for eight seasons, Devinney was a member of Parker’s staff for eight years before eventually being handed over the reins. And Parker is confident he can take that baton and continue the lofty expectations that have been set at OCS.
“I always felt like he would be the next guy,” Parker said. “He and I started having this discussion a couple years ago, knowing what was taking place with my son. To be able to pass along the reins to him and know the program is in great shape… We have a lot of talent in the program right now, good talent in the younger programs and the facilities are in great shape. It was a great time to hand it over.”
One could argue Devinney’s career came full circle the second he became the baseball head coach. From playing under Harper to graduating from the school in 1997 and serving as an assistant all these years later, he, himself, sometimes has a hard time processing it all.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Devinney said. “What a blessing it is to be here and to coach.”
This isn’t Devinney’s first rodeo, though. After playing baseball at ULM and Louisiana Tech in college, Devinney got into the coaching world when he ran into former Cedar Creek baseball coach Ben Haddox in Ruston in 2009. Maddox talked him into joining the Cougars’ staff, and that propelled Devinney to earning a head coaching position at St. Frederick for two seasons. Following that stint, Devinney went back to Cedar Creek for the spring of 2014 before joining OCS’ football staff later that year.
Like Maddox, Parker eventually talked Devinney into joining the baseball staff, and the rest is history. Perhaps the most comedic moment of Devinney’s return to OCS came when he roomed with his former head coach.
“We were in Shreveport for a tournament, and I was nervous for like the first 30 minutes I roomed with Coach Harper. But it livened up really quick,” Devinney said, laughing. “Coach Harper is awesome.”
Devinney also got a taste of head coaching duties when Parker was away for Jay’s track meets last season.
“That was a kind of a weird deal because we’re all assistants together, and then you’re having to make decisions. It just added another role that you’re not used to, like meeting at home plate, arguing calls and making decisions,” Devinney said. “But we were all in it together. I leaned a lot on Kevin Washam and things like that. You had to have a designated guy, but really nothing changed. I ran the offense from third, and Kevin called pitches. Nothing as far as game management changed, but it just added another layer of responsibility.”
When Devinney made his debut as head coach against Calvary Baptist, which beat OCS in the 2022 Division IV State Championship Game a year ago, he had both Parker and Harper in the dugout with him. That’s something Devinney welcomed and will continue to do so.
“In 2018, I started running third and running the offense, and (Parker) could stay there and manage position changes and subs and all of those things, so it really is a hectic thing to think about. So against Calvary, he was here handling the subs because Calvary had so many of them. And that was awesome,” Devinney said. “Any time you can bounce ideas off of guys, and especially guys who used to make all those decisions, it’s a good thing. Coach Harper is so good at looking at hitting flaws and giving tips.”
The Eagles defeated Calvary Baptist , 6-5, with Owen Hudnall’s walk-off in the 10th inning. OCS is currently 5-1 on the season with a long way to go before state championship talks heat up. And Devinney welcomes those as the new headman, as he understands the standards that have been set long before him.
“I hope to give back to the school that gave to me and my life,” Devinney said. “That’s what it’s about. I’m thrilled to be in that position to do it.”
