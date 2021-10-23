The Ouachita Christian Eagles passing attack took flight a few weeks ago and has been soaring ever since.
One week after Landon Graves completed 10-for-10 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns against Delta Charter, Graves completed 13-of-16 passes for 149 yards and three scores in a 52-0 victory against Tensas. Over the last three weeks, Graves has completed 34-of-40 passes (85%) for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Our challenge has been to get better every week, and (Graves) has done a great job of doing that,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “But if you look at those three games, we haven’t given up a sack. Our offensive line has done a great job of executing and giving him time to throw. Our receivers have also made great catches. The pre-snap penalties have also been minimal, so our offense is in a good rhythm right now.”
A win is always hard to top, but perhaps the best moment of the week for the Eagles came prior to the game. Former OCS All-State performer Mark Laird was in town for the Eagles’ alumni game and presented a football to current receiver Tristan Wiley just days after Wiley broke Laird’s single-game receiving record. Wiley recorded 241 receiving yards against Delta Charter.
"It was really neat because Tristan still watches Mark Laird highlights on YouTube," Fitzhugh said. "And Mark is a great guy. Being a former football player here, he's proud to see guys are stepping up in the tradition we have here."
Wiley did not repeat his single-game record-breaking performance against Tensas, but he reeled in four catches for 72 yards and two scores in the blowout win. Wiley entered the matchup against Tensas as the second-leading receiver in the state. The Air Force commit also led the state with 17 touchdowns prior to his Friday night performance. Now with 19 touchdowns on 38 receptions, Wiley is averaging a score for every other catch he makes.
“I didn’t realize that until the other day. That’s crazy,” Fitzhugh said.
Chad Strickland led the Eagles in rushing with 80 yards and two scores on seven carries.
And of course, a team doesn’t pitch a shutout without playing lights out on defense.
The Eagles recorded nine sacks on a night where Tensas recorded negative 15 yards of offense. Casey Cobb, John Turner, Noah Lovelady, Ben Devall, Ryder Bentley, Parker Paine, Landon Ogden, Braden Stewart and Cooper Russell all recorded sacks. Cobb led the team with five tackles.
No matter the opponent, the challenge remains the same for OCS. Delhi enters with a two-game win streak after losing five straight to start the season. Fitzhugh will be quick to remind his club of senior Camryn South and his performance against the Eagles last year, where he scored on a pick six, kickoff return and reception.
“He’s an outstanding player, and they have some momentum coming into this ballgame,” Fitzhugh said. “We have to just continue to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.