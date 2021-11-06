Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher didn’t hesitate to call (10-0) Ouachita Christian the best team he’d faced all season long after a 48-12 Eagle win Friday night.
“They were just so physical,” Wilcher told The K104 Scoreboard Show Friday night.
The physicality of the Eagles didn’t surprise OCS' Steven Fitzhugh, though it certainly delighted the head coach that has his name engraved on the OCS football field. OCS' defense limited (7-3) Mangham to 205 yards of total offense and recorded a crucial goal line stand and forced three turnovers, while the offensive line rolled up its sleeves and pushed back perhaps the biggest defensive line the Eagles have seen all year long.
OCS’ offensive line — Casey Cobb, Avery Pilgreen, Andy Weatherford, James David Miller and Luke Barras — entered the 2021 season with tremendous hype. And Fitzhugh is thrilled to see his veteran unit live up to expectations.
“As far as sacks go, we’ve only given up maybe three or four all year,” Fitzhugh said. “It’s been several games that they’ve gone without giving one up, and they didn't last night. I don’t ever use ‘best ever.’ Like people will ask me if Tristan Wiley is the best wide receiver we’ve ever had or if this offensive line is. And I just don’t like to use that. But yeah, it’s easy to say this unit is one of the best. We will always use these guys as a measuring stick for other great offensive lines. There’s never been an offensive line that has played this many games together. Pilgreen, Cobb, Miller and Andy, those four guys have all started since their sophomore years, and Luke has done a great job in his first year starting. I have to throw Barham White in there too as our tight end.”
Fitzhugh wanted his team to be put into the fire in Week 10 against a Top 10 Class 2A foe, and theoretically, that's what happened. However, those who might be scoreboard watching might not see much difference in OCS’ 36-point victory against the Dragons and some of the other Eagle victories this season.
The Eagles passing game got going early, as quarterback Landon Graves tossed three first-half touchdowns. Graves connected with Noah Lovelady on a 49-yard strike minutes into the contest to put the Eagles up, 7-0.
Graves found his favorite target two minutes later, as Tristan Wiley scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception.
Fitzhugh felt the turning point of the game came after Mangham drove the ball all the way to the OCS one-yard line. The Dragons had a first-and-goal from the three-yard line, and the Eagles defense held on four straight plays. Ben Devall secured the fourth down tackle, and OCS turned right around and produced a 99-yard scoring drive that culminated in a three-yard scamper from Zach White to put the Eagles on top, 20-0.
Graves put the Eagles up 27-0 at half on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tate Hamby.
Graves was 8-of-13 for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Wiley recorded three catches for 71 yards and a score. Wiley finished the regular season with a state-leading 21 touchdown receptions to go along with 1,219 receiving yards on 44 catches.
Mangham’s offense struggled to get going, especially after star tailback Jalen Williams left the game at the end of the first quarter with an injury.
“He hurt his ankle in the first quarter, and so their quarterback T.J. Bell took over the load for them,” Fitzhugh said. “He’s a very athletic kid. I was proud of the way our kids played on offense, defense and special teams. That was the most complete game we’ve played all year, and it came against a very good Mangham team. Mangham’s only losses this season have come against undefeated teams.”
Cobb, Lovelady and Zach White each recorded eight tackles in the win. Lovelady and Garrett Simmons recorded two tackles for loss apiece, and White recorded an interception. Lovelady and Duvall also forced fumbles in the win.
The victory secured the No. 1 seed for the Eagles, but as fate would have it, district rival Cedar Creek has now entered the crosshairs of the Eagles once again as the No. 16 seed. Earlier this season, the Cougars led the Eagles, 22-21, with less than three minutes to play before OCS pulled off a stunning 33-22 comeback victory that was aided by a 97-yard touchdown pass from Graves to Wiley followed by a Miller pick six.
“Obviously that was our tightest ballgame of the year this year,” Fitzhugh said. “They’re a team that’s three plays away from being undefeated. I saw where Caden (Peanut) Middleton set the school record for touchdown passes in a season for them. They beat Oak Grove a couple weeks ago. They’re playing some great football.”
