The Ouachita Christian Eagles make no bones about it. The baseball team expects to be in Sulphur every year.
And even though an accomplishment like that can be taken for granted by baseball fans across Ouachita Parish, there’s something to be said about John Parker making his fifth trip down to Sulphur in seven complete seasons.
“It’s the culture that Coach (Micah) harper built,” Parker said. “What I learned a few years ago is each team is different. We have a bunch of guys that haven’t competed in that atmosphere in Sulphur. To watch them celebrate that final out (Saturday), for a coach to see that makes it all worth it. But getting to Sulphur is not the ultimate goal.”
The Eagles have more work awaiting them down south, but for now OCS fans can celebrate a two-game sweep that culminated in a 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon.
Aiden Harris and Cal Idom combined to hold Covenant to two runs on just three hits and four walks.
This came one night after Jacob White limited Covenant Christian to two runs on three hits and two walks.
“One of the strengths coming into this season, we knew we had a deep pitching staff,” Parker said. “We have a senior laden staff. Jacob is a control guy. He throws all of his pitches in the zone for strikes. Aiden and Cal did a great job (Saturday) limiting the damage when they had base runners on. They allowed their defense to play.”
Harris limited the Lions to one run on two hits and one walk. On a hot, sunny day, Parker believed he saw Harris’ velocity drop due to fatigue, and that’s when he opted to bring Idom in to finish the final three innings.
“Cal has always followed the guys that had velocity,” Parker said. “It’s been a good combo for us all year long. We had a lead and we wanted to protect it.”
Connor Mulhern, Jon Michael Cader and Barham White each knocked in runs for the Eagles to build a 3-0 lead in the third. And ultimately, it was the Eagles deep pitching staff that protected it.
Game 1: Covenant Christian 2, OCS 12
The first game of the series went from a 2-2 tie to a 10-run advantage in a hurry. After the Lions rallied to tie the game in the top of the third, the Eagles answered with a three-run inning, which was highlighted by a 2-RBI single by Casey Cobb.
The Eagles followed up that inning with Aiden Harris’ grand slam to put OCS in front, 9-2.
OCS closed the game out in the fifth inning when Jon Michael Cader singled in two more runs and Harris knocked in the game-winning run.
Cader, Harris, Cobb and Kael Skipper each tallied two hits in the victory.
White threw all five innings in the victory.
