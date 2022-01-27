Ouachita Christian intends to pull a football proposal that would have allowed schools to vote on bringing select and non-select schools back together for postseason play in Class 1A.
OCS Headmaster Bobby Stokes confirmed to The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake the school planned on pulling the proposal, which was set to be voted on at the LHSAA's 2022 Annual Convention on Friday.
"I think with the smaller schools, there are so many of us, and there are so many of them that don't feel like they have a chance to make it," Stokes said. "You look at it last year. We beat Calvary, Calvary beat Logansport, and then all the teams that were select schools felt like they'd never get there. Our feeling is if we did get back together and that happened again, then they'd come back with a major split and say, 'Private schools go your way and public schools will go our way.'"
OCS hopes this plan of action would generate support from other schools for a 24-team playoff moving forward. The Eagles also hope to play state championship games in the Caesars Superdome.
"To me everything is going to be a compromise," Stokes said. "If we can get it to where we have more teams in there, especially those teams who are on the border. With select, we've had a lot of teams... St. Frederick and Cedar Creek almost didn't make the playoffs, and as (Lincoln Prep principal) Gordan (Ford) said, you have some teams in non-select going to the playoffs with no victories or one victory."
Despite boasting a 6-3 record, which included a victory against Class 1A's No. 4 Oak Grove, Cedar Creek was the last team in the Division IV playoff as the No. 16 seed. No. 1 Logansport defeated Oak Grove in the semifinals.
St. Frederick made the playoffs as a No. 14 seed in the Division IV bracket and reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion No. 2 Southern Lab.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.