In his first game since picking up an official offer from ULM, Ouachita Christian junior athlete Tate Hamby recorded his fourth return (kick or punt) for a touchdown in his last five games played.
OCS playmakers pop in big road win
Tags
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carroll's Landers, assistants suspended for remaining 2022 season
- Crowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin Parish
- Arrest warrants issued for Carroll coaches
- Carroll's Ford named interim head coach
- Arrests likely in connection with Carroll-FPHS incident
- MARTIN: Richwood vs. Carroll headlines massive Week 9
- Carroll coaches out on bonds
- Sterlington chief claims officers fired illegally
- Neville shows dominance in district play again
- Sterlington's Hail Mary falls short in 26-20 loss to Amite
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly threatened his ex… Read moreWest Monroe man arrested for threatening ex with gun
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
In his first game since picking up an official offer from ULM, Ouachita Christian junior ath… Read moreOCS playmakers pop in big road win
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
With all the moving parts surrounding Carroll's football program, one thing remained the sam… Read moreCarroll remains unbeaten following Richwood defensive showcase
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ruston Bearcats have been waiting a long time for this. Read moreEl-Giar nails clutch kick to contribute to Rebels' undefeated district run
Three Carroll High coaches are out on bond after Bulldog head football coach Brandon Landers… Read moreCarroll coaches out on bonds
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater’s message after losing to Ruston was that every game… Read moreWest Ouachita dominates Pineville in 'must-win' contest
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The dynamic has changed for (6-2) St. Frederick. Read moreFirst-round bye on the line for St. Frederick next week
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week on charges of stalking and four counts of dist… Read moreMonroe man accused of trying to lure women into car
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Some might say the (4-5) Sterlington Panthers were a Hail Mary away from pulling off its big… Read moreSterlington's Hail Mary falls short in 26-20 loss to Amite
Head Carroll High School football coach Brandon Landers and two of his assistants, Zemetress… Read moreArrest warrants issued for Carroll coaches
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Carroll assistant coach Patrick Ford will serve as the school’s interim head coach following… Read moreCarroll's Ford named interim head coach
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week after she allegedly tried to hit her boyfrie… Read moreMonroe woman accused of trying to hit man with car
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Carroll head coach Brandon Landers and eight assistant coaches will be sidelined for the rem… Read moreCarroll's Landers, assistants suspended for remaining 2022 season
- By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen
October in Louisiana is always a beautiful month with its crystal-clear blue skies and that … Read moreMGC begins 2022-2023 with annual Silver Tea
Avian Influenza has been detected at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. Out o… Read moreBird flu found at Monroe zoo
A Ouachita Parish jury found Lester Ramsey Jr., 23, of 907 Austin Ave., West Monroe, guilty … Read moreWest Monroe man found guilty for 2020 murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.