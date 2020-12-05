A 14-7 quarterfinal playoff battle in the fourth quarter flipped heavily in favor of the tried-and-tested OCS Eagles Friday night.
The No. 3 Eagles looked like a defending state champion in the final frame, as the 2020 state champion contender scored 20 points in the final quarter to beat No. 6 Metairie Park Country Day, 34-14.
“They held us on a fourth down attempt with about nine minutes left, and it's just a 14-7 ballgame at that point. But then we got them to punt it back to us,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “The first play from scrimmage Hunter (Herring) busted it for a 73-yard touchdown. The next defensive series we got an interception (Aidan Ham) and then (Dillon) Dougan had three runs all over 15 yards each. I think our offensive line wore them down in that fourth quarter.”
The Eagles dominated the stat column. OCS outgained Country Day in total yards, 448-248. That included 398 rushing yards on 38 carries for the Eagles. Of course that featured the rushing effort of the reigning Class 1A Offensive MVP, Herring, as he led the team 232 rushing yards and three scores on 17 carries.
It should come as no surprise he found the end zone on a 2-yard run in the first quarter to put the Eagles up, 7-0. But really, it was the defensive play that took place one series prior that stood out as one of the biggest plays of the game.
With Country Day driving deep into OCS’ red zone, quarterback Dawson Simmons threw the first of his two interceptions to Landon Graves near the goal line. OCS’ sideline erupted after the turnover.
“It was demoralizing to them to have a great first drive and not cash in,” Fitzhugh said. “That was a very big momentum swing for us. We ended up getting the ball and went on a five-minute, 75-yard drive for our first score.”
Herring threw an interception, himself, later in the game, and he made the Country Day defender pay with a hit stick near the sideline. Herring has been playing approximately 10 defensive plays a game in recent weeks, as OCS has tried to use his physicality in key spots on that side of the ball.
“One of the biggest telltale signs of a competitor at any level is what does the quarterback do when he throws an interception?” Fitzhugh said. “Does it make him so mad he wants to go and try to knock that guy's head off? He hit that guy good. We’ve been putting him through tackle drills the last couple weeks, but that wasn’t even a tackle. That was just a hit right there.”
The Cajuns tied the contest in the second quarter when Simmons completed a 34-yard pass to John Overby, but the Eagles took a 14-7 lead into the half when Dougan ran it in from one yard out. Dougan rushed for 166 yards and two scores on 21 carries in the victory.
After a scoreless third quarter, OCS started ripping off huge runs in the fourth. Herring broke loose on a 73-yard touchdown run before Dougan had a 16-yard score less than three minutes later.
The Cajuns came back with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Simmons to Daniel Conwill, but OCS put the game away with a 51-yard touchdown run by Herring.
The Eagles defeated Country Day, 56-41, in the semifinals last season.
With this year’s victory, OCS improves to 2-1 against Country Day in the respective schools’ short, recent history.
Now OCS will hit the road to challenge No. 2 Vermilion Catholic in the semifinals of the Division IV Playoffs. The Vermilion Catholic Eagles defeated No. 7 Riverside Academy, 33-20, Friday night. Previously, Vermilion Catholic eliminated the No. 15 St. Frederick Warriors in the opening round and are currently 10-0 on the season.
“I haven’t gotten to dive into the film just yet, but I’ve been keeping up with them,” Fitzhugh said. “Their quarterback, Drew Lege, was 20-of-25 for seven touchdowns earlier this year. He will be the best quarterback we’ve played all year. They’ve got good skill players surrounding him, so this will be an explosive offense.”
