The tale of the tape might read Class 5A vs. Class 1A when Southwood welcomed in little ol’ Ouachita Christian Friday night. But the Eagles played like the bigger team in a 40-0 shutout win.
Though the Eagles utilized the athleticism of recent Air Force commit Tristan Wiley on the perimeter and found a strong run game with Chad Strickland running behind that talented Eagles offensive line, the Eagles defense stole the headlines in Week 1.
Southwood ran just 39 plays for 12 yards, while quarterback/safety Landon Graves and Wiley feasted off of interceptions.
"To limit a team to just 12 yards was a big plus for us," OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. "The way things have gone, I have a hard time sleeping at night the week of when we play a passing team. And they had some really good athletes."
Graves not only completed 16-of-24 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, but he also accounted for that pick on defense and multiple tackles, despite only playing one defensive play. Now how does that happen?
"He had an interception that was deflected, and we had two turnovers last night and he was the one who made touchdown-saving tackles," Fitzhugh said. "There was an interception and a fumble that he tracked down the guy and made the tackle. And he was the last man who could of made the tackle on both plays. He preserved the shutout."
Linebacker Noah Lovelady also accounted for 2.5 tackles for loss in the win for the Eagles. OCS totaled four sacks and held Southwood to an 0-for-11 conversion rate on third down. Southwood was also 0-for-5 on fourth down conversions.
Graves’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Wiley opened up the scoring for the Eagles in the first quarter. OCS sprinted out to a 12-0 advantage when Graves connected with Lovelady on an 11-yard score. The Eagles aired it out in the second quarter when Graves connected with Wiley on a 44-yard touchdown pass, giving the Eagles a 20-0 lead at the half.
Strickland found the end zone for the first time on the night in the third quarter when he scored from 19 yards out. Wiley crossed the goal line for the third time when he produced on an eight-yard touchdown run to extend OCS’ lead to 34-0 later on in the third quarter. And Strickland’s 39-yard touchdown in the fourth culminated the scoring in OCS’ dominant Week 1 victory.
Up next for the Eagles is the annual grudge match against Oak Grove. The Tigers fell to Mangham at home in Week 1 after the Dragons rallied to secure a 27-23 victory. OCS will look to do the same when the Eagles hit the road Friday night.
Fitzhugh said he fielded a call after the Eagles' win Friday when he was asked who did he have to play next on the schedule. His response? "Only our biggest rival in school history."
"Their defense is the strength of their team, but after glancing at film, their offense is light years from where they were in the jamboree," Fitzhugh said. "Offense was sputtering in the jamboree, but they were clicking and their effort was a lot better. It's going to be a smash-mouth game."
