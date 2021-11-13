Cedar Creek gave Ouachita Christian its toughest game of the regular season, so why wouldn’t the Cougars give the Eagles a scare in the opening round of the LHSAA playoffs?
One week after the Eagles produced its most complete performance of the season, Cedar Creek limited the OCS offense in the first half before the Eagles ultimately found their groove in a 35-7 opening round victory.
Quarterback Landon Graves, who entered the matchup completing 62% of his passes for 30 touchdowns and only three picks, equaled his regular season total for interceptions through the first three quarters. Graves ultimately finished 10-of-26 for 134 yards and four interceptions.
Though Graves uncharacteristically struggled to get going in the passing game — a couple of those interceptions went through the hands of Eagles receivers — OCS made the adjustments needed to make Graves deadly with his feet in a 35-7 opening round victory.
Graves led the Eagles with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. The Eagles totaled 321 yards in the victory.
“I think all 10 of his carries were in the third quarter,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “He may have had a couple in the first half, but at halftime our coaches felt like they were keying in on (Chad) Strickland a lot. Landon is just an outstanding athlete. He’s got great quickness and he’s very elusive. He made some outstanding runs in that third quarter.”
Before OCS blew it open, Cedar Creek and OCS battled in a defensive struggle.
Strickland found the end zone early into the contest with a five-yard touchdown run. Caden “Peanut” Middleton tied the game late in the second quarter with a 23-yard toss to Ladd Thompson to make it a 7-7 ballgame at the break. Thompson was also responsible for a couple of those interceptions, as well.
The Eagles found their footing running the football, as Graves went to work with some designed quarterback runs in the third. He scored from one-yard out before finding paydirt on an 11-yard run to make it a 21-7 Eagles lead. Strickland scored on a one-yard dive later in the quarter to give OCS a comfortable advantage before Zach White’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Graves capped a 28-point third quarter for the Eagles.
“Our guys were hungry,” Fitzhugh said. “We felt like Cedar Creek was more physical than we were the first time we played. That’s what we challenged our guys with. To go out there and be more physical.”
The Eagles defense was stout once again, limiting Cedar Creek to an average 1.2 yards per play. In total, the Cougars accounted for 63 yards on 51 plays. Cedar Creek was just one-for-12 on third downs.
Middleton was 6-of-17 for 41 yards and a score for the Cougars.
“We started six sophomores on defense the first time we played Cedar Creek and they’ve all grown up,” Fitzhugh said. “Most of them are still starting on defense, and you can see those guys have a better feel and understanding on defense.”
No. 1 OCS will host No. 9 Ascension Catholic Friday night.
The Eagles are expecting to see something they haven’t witnessed much of this season, and that’s a pass-happy offense.
“They’ve lost one regular season game in the last three years,” Fitzhugh said. “They throw the ball a lot. Their quarterback Bryce Leonard, he and Landon are summer baseball teammates on the Knights. So they are good buddies. But he’s similar to Landon. He’s a kid that can run and that has accounted for 40-something touchdowns this year by himself. His brother is on the team, and they’ve got a player that was third in the 100-meters this year. They’re going to be different than anything we’ve seen this year. This is a true spread team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.